Bonnie Tyler fans to line streets of Mumbles as coffin brought to former home

Fans of Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler are expected to line the streets of Mumbles on Saturday as her coffin is transported back to her former home ahead of her funeral on Monday.

The Total Eclipse Of The Heart musician, whose real name was Gaynor Hopkins, died in hospital in Portugal on 8 July at the age of 75.

She will be laid to rest following a celebration of life service and procession.

People who wish to pay their respects to the late singer have been invited to line Newton Road, Mumbles, as the coffin is transported to her former home, Fernhill.

The singer and will return to her home in Llwynderw from William Pressdee Funeralcare in Mumbles.

The hearse is due to depart at approximately 3.15pm, travelling along Newton Road before continuing onto Mumbles Road.

Newton Road will be closed from the junction with Mumbles Road, near the White Rose, to Langland Road, near Oystermouth School, from around 3pm on Saturday.

Buses will be permitted to travel through the closure for as long as it remains safe to do so and the road will reopen as soon as possible after the cortege has passed.

Tyler’s death came months after she was treated in intensive care after being placed in an induced coma following emergency intestinal surgery.

Her family said a celebration of her life will be held at Swansea Minster (St Mary’s Church) on Monday at noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family has invited donations in support of two charities of which Tyler served as patron: Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales and Cerebral Palsy Cymru.

It was announced in May that the singer had been taken to hospital near her home in Faro for an emergency operation.

The singer achieved international fame in the 1980s with the release of Total Eclipse Of The Heart, which shot to the top of the charts in the UK and the US.

Faster Than The Speed Of Night, the album which featured the track, was also a chart-topping success and landed the singer her only UK number one album.

Recognisable for her husky voice, Tyler released many other hits, including Holding Out For A Hero, It’s A Heartache and If You Were A Woman (And I Was A Man).

She represented the UK in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, with the song Believe In Me, finishing in 19th place.