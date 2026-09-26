Bookable bus service expanded to connect more Welsh communities

The bookable bus service Fflecsi is being expanded in mid Wales next month, allowing passengers to travel across a wider area and connect with other routes.

Powys County Council has worked in partnership with Cyngor Gwynedd, Transport for Wales (TfW) and Lloyds Coaches to introduce the expanded service, meaning residents living in and around Machynlleth can travel further on a bookable bus.

The service, which launches on 5 October, combines the existing B36 Bwcabus in Powys and FF2 in Gwynedd, with B36 users retaining access to local transport while benefiting from a larger operating area and an additional vehicle.

The expansion will connect communities including Llanwrin, Glantwymyn, Cemmaes, Aberangell, Mallwyd and Dinas Mawddwy, as well as Aberhosan, Tal-y-wern, Darowen and Abercegir.

Passengers will also be able to connect to the TrawsCymru T2 and T28 services, which will offer travel between Aberystwyth and Bangor.

Representatives from Powys County Council, Lloyds Coaches, TfW and Cyngor Gwynedd attended Machynlleth Market on 23 September to promote the expanded service and answer questions from residents.

They will again be there on Wednesday, 30 September, outside Machynlleth Library, and residents are invited to attend, see the bus, and find out more.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “Through strong partnership working, we have been able to develop a service that will make a real difference to communities across Powys by helping people access the services they need, in a way that also benefits the environment.

“It was great to speak to residents about the expanded fflecsi service at Machynlleth Market. I encourage residents who didn’t make it this week to attend on 30 September – the team will be on hand to demonstrate the service, explain how booking works and answer any questions.”

The demand-based fflecsi service has no fixed route or timetable, with passengers instead booking journeys to be picked up from a nearby designated point and dropped off close to their destination within the service area. Routes may vary depending on other bookings at the same time.

The service operates Monday to Saturday until 6pm, excluding bank holidays, and journeys can be reserved in advance or on the day, subject to availability.

Bookings for the Machynlleth fflecsi service are open now. Download the fflecsi app or call Transport for Wales on 0300 234 0300.

Full details are available on the Transport for Wales website here.

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