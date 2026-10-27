Bookable bus service to launch in Welsh county next month

Nation.Cymru Staff

A new bookable bus service is set to launch in a Welsh county next month, giving residents and visitors a more flexible way to travel between towns and villages without relying on a car.

Powys County Council has worked with Transport for Wales (TfW) to introduce a demand-responsive fflecsi service to Rhayader from 2 November, which will replace the B57 and B58 Bwcabus.

Unlike conventional bus routes, fflecsi allows passengers to book journeys through the app or by phone, before the service picks them up from a safe nearby location and takes them to destinations within the operating zone.

The service is intended to give residents and visitors across Rhayader, Llanidloes, Crossgates, Builth Wells, Llandrindod Wells and the Elan Valley a more flexible way to get around rural areas without relying on a car.

Operated by Simon Price Cars, the bookable service will connect people with local services, attractions, employment, education and onward public transport links including the X75 to Aberystwyth, T4 to Merthyr Tydfil, and the Heart of Wales Line.

Ahead of the launch, representatives will be hosting a series of community engagement events across the new zone, where residents can learn more about the service and receive support with booking.

The engagement events will take place at:

The Groe, Builth Wells, 9:45-11:30am on Thursday 29 October

Newbridge on Wye, near the Golden Lion and Village Post Office, 1-2:45pm on Thursday 29 October

Rhayader Leisure Centre, 10am-2:30pm on Friday 30 October

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys at Powys County Council, said: “Good local public transport is essential for supporting vibrant and sustainable rural communities.

“The introduction of fflecsi in the Rhayader area provides an exciting new travel option that will complement the wider transport network while helping people make more sustainable journeys.

“We’re pleased to see this investment in rural Powys and look forward to the benefits it will bring for local communities and visitors to the area.”

Deputy Minister for Transport, Mark Hooper, added: “Good public transport plays a vital role in connecting rural communities, helping people access employment, education, healthcare and leisure opportunities.

“We’re committed to improving sustainable travel options across Wales, and this new fflecsi service will provide greater flexibility for residents and visitors travelling throughout the Rhayader area.

“Services like fflecsi help tackle isolation, improve access to essential services and offer a practical alternative to private car use.”

Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration at Transport for Wales, said: “We’re pleased to be introducing fflecsi to Rhayader and the surrounding communities, providing local people with a more flexible and convenient way to travel.

“The new service will help connect people to work, education, healthcare and other essential services, while also improving access to the wider public transport network.

“fflecsi has already proven successful in communities across Wales, and we’re looking forward to working with local partners to provide a service that meets the needs of residents and helps make public transport a more attractive option for everyday journeys.”

The service will operate Monday to Friday, excluding bank holidays, with phone bookings available Monday to Saturday from 7am to 7pm and Sundays from 10am to 2pm.

Customers can pay through the app, by contactless payment, cash, or using Tap on, Tap off. Welsh Concessionary Travel Card holders can travel free, while mytravelpass is also accepted. Adult single fares start from £1.50.

Journeys can be booked through the fflecsi app, or by calling Transport for Wales on 0300 234 0300. For more information and to download the app, visit fflecsi.wales

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