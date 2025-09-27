Boost for community multi-sport facilities across Wales

Communities across Wales are set to benefit from a wave of refurbished and repurposed sports courts, as part of a drive to modernise facilities and boost participation.

Since 2022, Sport Wales’ Court Collaboration Fund – backed by Welsh Government – has invested more than £1.4 million into projects in 12 local authority areas.

The scheme has transformed underused and often neglected tennis courts into modern, multi-sport facilities for basketball, netball and other inclusive activities.

The initiative is a key strand of the Welsh Government’s £41 million investment in grassroots and elite sports facilities during this Senedd term, with £10.1 million allocated for 2025–26.

This week, two refurbished courts were officially opened at Maesteg Welfare Park in Bridgend.

Tennis courts

The facilities, once tired tennis courts, now feature colourful new surfaces, line markings and equipment dedicated to basketball and netball.

Local residents, schools and community groups are expected to make extensive use of the new courts, with governing bodies planning to roll out coaching programmes and establish new teams.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Sport Jack Sargeant said the investment was about more than new infrastructure.

“The Court Collaboration Fund exemplifies how working together strategically to invest in the right facilities in the right places can maximise the impact for local communities,” he said. “They’re more than courts – they’re catalysts for community cohesion, youth development and improved wellbeing. With the £10 million allocated for sports infrastructure, we’re building the foundation for a healthier, more active Wales where geography and background are no barrier to sporting participation.”

The Maesteg development joins a growing list of successful projects stretching across the country.

Investment

Councils across Wales have welcomed the programme, with recent investment including £127,000 for Lampeter Leisure Centre in Ceredigion, £104,725 for Cwmbran Park in Torfaen, £105,916 for Arfon Tennis Centre in Gwynedd, and £80,069 for Tredegar Leisure Centre.

In total, more than a dozen sites have already been completed or are under development, with many more expected in the years ahead.

The Court Collaboration Fund underlines the Welsh Government’s vision of embedding sport and physical activity into everyday life – ensuring that modern, accessible and inclusive facilities are available in the heart of every community.