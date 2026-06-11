Boost for Ospreys as council approves £5.1m investment in St Helen’s

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Swansea Council has approved a £5.1 million investment in St Helen’s Sports Ground and agreed to grant the Ospreys a 50-year lease on the site.

The council’s cabinet took the decision, which is subject to an evaluation called a subsidy control assessment, at a meeting today (June 11).

The council’s £5.1 million will create a sports facility at St Helen’s for wider rugby use as well as a home for the Ospreys, who played at Bridgend’s Brewery Field last season following their departure from the Swansea.com Stadium in Landore.

The Ospreys are to contribute an estimated £2.5 million to the St Helen’s redevelopment and would be responsible for additional temporary match-day facilities such as big screens.

The existing playing surface is being dug up and will be replaced by an all-weather pitch, plus new stands and a fan zone, in readiness for the Ospreys playing their first home match there this autumn.

Council leader Rob Stewart said the authority has been trying to ensure the rugby club has a future within the professional structure in Wales and has “strongly challenged the WRU (Welsh Rugby Union) on their plans”, which would cut the number of teams from four to three.

Uncertainty over this in recent months has delayed the St Helen’s project but the council feels more confident of pressing ahead because of factors including the Ospreys signing a professional rugby agreement with the WRU until the end of the 2027-28 season.

Time is also a factor, a report before cabinet said. “With the new rugby season beginning in October 2026, it is critical that a decision is made on how we now proceed,” it said.

And Cllr Stewart spoke of a “continued threat” until the WRU made its long-term proposals clear.

The Labour leader said the redeveloped ground would be used by community, university and youth rugby with oversight from a new board to maximise opportunities. And Swansea RFC will return to St Helen’s after their temporary move to Dunvant rugby club three miles away.

The lease arrangement with United Rugby Championship side the Ospreys will involve the freehold of the clubhouse transferring to the council and the Ospreys paying the authority rent.

Cllr Andrea Williams, joint deputy leader, said the new-look St Helen’s would benefit the next generation of male and female players and be a fantastic facility for Swansea.

International rugby

The seafront ground has hosted international rugby and cricket international matches over the decades. Glamorgan played some of their county matches there until 2019 and Swansea cricket club’s swansong at the ground was last August.

After agreeing to commit the £5.1 million in full and grant the 50-year-lease, subject to the subsidy control assessment, cabinet members moved to private session to discuss further aspects of the investment.