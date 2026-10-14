Boost for red squirrels in Wales as recovery project continues

Nation.Cymru Staff

North Wales’ red squirrels and pine martens have been given a boost after a major conservation project was granted an extension.

Magical Mammals, a partnership between Red Squirrels Trust Wales, Clocaenog Red Squirrels Trust and Natural Resources Wales, is helping to increase red squirrel numbers in Clocaenog Forest.

The project is also supporting red squirrel conservation in northern Gwynedd and Ynys Môn, as well as collecting genetic details of pine martens in woodlands in Gwynedd to better understand the status of the species.

Red squirrel numbers have declined dramatically across Wales in recent decades, largely due to competition from non-native grey squirrels and the impacts of squirrelpox virus, with north Wales one of the species’ most important strongholds.

As part of the project so far, captive-bred red squirrels have been released into Clocaenog Forest to reinforce existing populations, while pine martens have been reintroduced into carefully selected woodland sites in north-west Wales.

Volunteers have helped construct release enclosures, build and install nest boxes, provide supplementary feeding and support monitoring work, helping give both species the best possible chance of establishing self-sustaining populations.

Rebecca Clews-Roberts, NRW Specialist Advisor on Terrestrial Mammals, said: “It’s fantastic to see red squirrels and pine martens being supported and making real progress after struggling for so long. Much of this work has taken place in forests managed by NRW, and we’re proud to have played a part in helping these species recover.

“This project has shown what can be achieved when conservation organisations, volunteers and local communities work together. The extension means we can build on that success and continue supporting one of Wales’ most iconic native mammals for years to come.”

Workshops and volunteering activities have equipped local people with practical conservation skills, providing opportunities to connect with nature and contribute to protecting Wales’ wildlife.

Dr Craig Shuttleworth, Magical Mammals Project Manager, said: “By combining scientific research, practical conservation and community involvement, we have given red squirrels and pine martens a stronger future in north Wales.

“Just as importantly, we’re equipping local people with the skills and knowledge to play a lasting role in protecting these remarkable species for years to come.”

Now, the project’s extension will focus on analysing the genetics of pine martens in north Wales, training volunteers to use squirrel monitoring cameras, and undertaking grey squirrel control.

Julian Mason, Chair of the Clocaenog Red Squirrel Trust, added: “It’s great news for red squirrel conservation in north Wales. CRST volunteers can look forward to receiving further support from the dedicated Magic Mammals red squirrel ranger who has already made a significant impact through successful local community engagement and volunteer support.

“As well as the conservation work that is already undertake, CRST are looking forward to being involved in further citizen science activities that support and protect the presence of red squirrels in Clocaenog Forest.”

The project is delivered through a partnership between Red Squirrels Trust Wales, Clocaenog Red Squirrels Trust and Natural Resources Wales and is supported by funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

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