Boost for west Wales as British Bird of Prey Centre to open new visitor attraction

The British Bird of Prey Centre (BBPC), the UK’s only dedicated native species bird of prey centre, is set to open its new home in Carmarthenshire this autumn.

With plans to boost the local economy, the move marks a new chapter for the award-winning attraction – which will boast state-of-the-art facilities designed to create an inclusive, immersive, and all-weather experience for visitors of all ages and abilities.

The new location, which sees the BBPC move from its current home at the National Botanic Garden of Wales, will be open year-round, and has been designed with all-weather facilities to give visitors a full day out.

In a bid to attract more visitors to the area, the new attraction will feature both indoor and outdoor flying areas – which will allow visitors to experience three unique flying shows daily. In addition, the site will include an on-site café, outdoor adventure area, and an interactive technology centre to provide an immersive learning experience.

Birds of prey

Alongside these new features, visitors will be able to see some of Britain’s most iconic birds of prey up close, including golden eagles, red kites, peregrine falcons, kestrels, owls, and buzzards.

The new site will launch with a seasonal events programme – starting with Halloween – which aims to attract schools, families, community groups, local and national coach trips, and corporate visitors from across the UK.

Dedicated spaces for group learning, volunteering opportunities, and bespoke team-building activities will aim to further boost visitors and raise awareness of conservation.

“A huge moment”

Speaking about the move, Emma Hill, Director of the British Bird of Prey Centre, said: “This is a huge moment for us and for the birds. The new centre allows us to create the immersive, full-day visitor experience we’ve always wanted to provide, while staying true to our mission of protecting and celebrating Britain’s native raptors.

“We’ve faced some big challenges along the way, but the birds always come first — and with the support of our community, we can’t wait to welcome everyone to our new home this October.”

The new location is a key step towards BBPC’s long-term ambitions to drive conservation, awareness, and growth. In the short term, the new location will be equipped with features and facilities for an enhanced visitor experience in west Wales.

Longer term, the BBPC plans to expand its conservation programmes, establish a Wild Raptor Rehabilitation Centre, and develop camping and glamping options for eco-tourism in the region.

The Centre will host a soft opening for members, friends, and family on 18th October, followed by an official public launch on 25 October to coincide with October half term.

The centre is located at the National Botanic Garden of Wales, Middleton Hall, Llanarthne, Carmarthen SA32 8HN. Discover more here.