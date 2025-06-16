Boost to patient care as renal ward reopens following £700,000 upgrade

A £700,000 refurbishment of a specialist ward at a Welsh hospital has delivered a major boost to renal patient care, allowing dialysis at every bedside for the first time.

Thanks to Welsh Government funding, facilities at Cardigan Ward, Morriston hospital, which cares for patients with chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injuries, and transplant cases, have been upgraded, .

Many patients will require dialysis while admitted. Most treatments take place in one of Morriston’s two dialysis units during the day. However, emergencies and out-of-hours care must often be delivered on the ward.

Previously, only a limited number of dialysis points were available on Cardigan Ward. Often this required patients to be moved, posing logistical challenges and increasing the risk of cross-infection.

Following the five-month refurbishment, all 24 beds are now equipped with dialysis access, eliminating the need to transfer patients for emergency treatment.

Renal consultant Dr Tim Scale described the upgrade as long overdue, particularly in light of challenges faced during the Covid pandemic.

“It was very difficult not having the capacity to dialyse patients where they were,” he said.

“Now with a dialysis point at every bedside, we can provide urgent treatment without compromising patient safety or increasing staff workload. It’s a huge improvement.”

Each dialysis point is connected to the hospital’s water treatment plant in the Liz Baker Renal Unit, ensuring the ultra-pure water required for dialysis is delivered directly to the bedside.

Andrew Cooper, head of renal technical services, explained: “We extended the existing water plant using additional modules and a 300–400 metre loop system.

“It’s efficient, avoids the need for patient movement and greatly reduces the risk of cross-contamination.”

In addition to the clinical upgrades the entire ward has been modernised. The work included new flooring, ceilings, radiators, lighting, windows, wash basins, medical gas systems, and nurse call points.

The staff base has been expanded to better support clinical teams, while wet rooms, shower areas, and the dirty utility room have been upgraded.

Project manager Lowri Evans, from the health board’s capital planning team, said: “Cardigan Ward now looks and feels like a completely new environment.

“It’s lighter, more spacious and far better equipped to meet the needs of patients and staff alike. Every area has been renewed.”

Sarah Siddell, directorate manager for renal services, welcomed the reopening and the impact it will have.

“This investment marks a major milestone in delivering safer, more dignified care for our renal patients,” she said.

“By equipping every bed with direct dialysis access and transforming the ward environment, we’ve reduced clinical risk, improved patient experience, and created a facility our teams can be proud to work in.”

During the refurbishment patients were temporarily accommodated in Morriston’s Anglesey Ward.

Extra measures were taken to ensure dialysis could still be provided when needed, often requiring additional staff and on-call support.

Dr Scale added: “The team worked incredibly hard under difficult circumstances. Everyone is now thrilled to be back on Cardigan Ward.

“It feels like a modern, high-quality clinical space, and that has a real impact on patient confidence and comfort.

“The reopening of Cardigan Ward marks a significant investment in renal services and reinforces the health board’s commitment to improving care standards and the working environment for frontline staff.”

