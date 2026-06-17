Boosting vaccine uptake goal for Welsh university experts’ Colombia meeting

Nation.Cymru Staff

Boosting the uptake of vaccines for some of the world’s most harmful diseases will be the focus of experts at a Welsh university during an international meeting of the global vaccine community.

Dr Kate Parsons and Dr Simon Payne from Aberystwyth University will lead sessions at a workshop in Cartagena, Colombia held over the next three days (17–19 June 2026).

The event will bring together international scientists who are developing vaccines for some of the most difficult infectious diseases globally, particularly those affecting low- and middle-income countries.

The wider network organising the event, known as VALIDATE, concentrates on research into diseases caused by complex pathogens, including tuberculosis, leishmaniasis, leprosy and melioidosis.

Dr Parsons and Dr Payne from the university’s Department of Psychology are specialists in behavioural science and behavioural change.

Their sessions will focus on the practical application of behavioural science in vaccine research and on understanding the factors that influence vaccine uptake.

Dr Simon Payne, Lecturer in Psychology and Behaviour Change at Aberystwyth University, said: “Scientists in our network are developing vaccines for complex diseases such as tuberculosis and leprosy, which have a huge impact in some of the world’s poorest regions.

“However, developing an effective vaccine is only part of the challenge. Real impact depends on whether people are willing and able to accept, access and use these vaccines. That makes behaviour change science central to successful vaccine research and delivery.”

Aberystwyth University Psychology Lecturer Dr Kate Parsons added: “When it comes to vaccines, understanding behaviour is crucial. It helps us get to the heart of why people may feel unsure — whether due to safety concerns, misinformation, perceptions of risk, or social influence.

“By recognising these factors, those implementing vaccine programmes can design clearer communication, work more closely with communities, and deliver messages through trusted voices such as healthcare professionals or culturally appropriate campaigns.

“Our aim is to bridge the gap between laboratory research and real-world impact, by giving scientists the tools to ensure that vaccines are not only effective, but also widely accepted and practically delivered to the populations that need them most.”

VALIDATE is an international collaboration of more than 1,000 researchers across 80 countries. It brings together experts from across disciplines and countries to accelerate vaccine research and development. It aims to improve global health by fostering collaboration, funding innovative projects, and sharing knowledge between researchers.

Samantha Vermaak, Executive Manager of the VALIDATE Network said: “VALIDATE members are working at the cutting edge of vaccine research, often on diseases where scientific, practical and policy challenges can make progress especially difficult.

“Kate and Simon’s behavioural science sessions will offer a fresh and practical perspective, helping researchers think beyond the laboratory and consider how vaccines can be understood, trusted and used by the communities that need them, and supported by the decision makers who shape their delivery.”

The three-day workshop, titled ‘Becoming Drivers of Change for Vaccines in One Health’, reflects the growing importance of the One Health approach, which recognises the interconnected nature of human, animal and environmental health.

By bringing together different disciplines, this approach aims to improve understanding and control of diseases that move between people, animals and the environment.