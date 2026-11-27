Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors will meet this week to decide on a new alcohol licence for a bar and restaurant in a Welsh town centre.

The Stables opened earlier this month on Market Street, Caerphilly in a premises previously occupied by Ten Degrees.

The owners of the new venture are seeking permission to sell alcohol and play both live and recorded music daily.

According to a Caerphilly Council licensing report, the applicants said the new-look premises comprise “a main restaurant and bar area with seating for customers to dine and socialise, a private back room and marquee where we will offer private functions, celebrations, and occasional events”.

The report shows six nearby residents have lodged objections to the plans, mainly focusing on worries about noise and disturbance.

Following a routine site visit by the police and council officers, the applicants have agreed to proposed conditions around the hours of trading and playing music.

Originally, the applicants had requested permission to play live or recorded music until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, but this has now been reduced to 12.30am following the site visit.