Border railway stations to receive £1.8million upgrade

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

A £1.8 million upgrade to stations on the Wrexham-Bidston train line has been put out to tender by Transport for Wales.

It is inviting bids for the North East Wales Station Improvements Project to carry out major upgrades to 13 stations along the Borderlands Line starting in October this year.

Due to be completed around April 2026, the stations scheduled to be included are Wrexham Central, Gwersyllt, Cefn-y-Bedd, Caergwrle, Hope, Penyffordd, Buckley, Hawarden, Shotton, Hawarden Bridge, Neston, Heswall and Upton.

CCTV

Improvements will include replacing the existing customer information screens with new, improved models and installing enhanced CCTV systems to improve surveillance, including coverage of new Sheffield stand bike-locking hoops and passenger shelters.

The plans include the supply and installation of new equipment cabinets, cycle shelters, Sheffield stands, concrete bollards, general bins and recycling bins, black bow-top fencing, platform seating and enclosed Voyager shelters.

Also included in the proposals is a full switch of all station lighting to energy-efficient LED units.

Each station will also be repainted and given updated station signage.

Tender applications must be submitted via the Sell2Wales portal by September 19.

This investment is part of a wider £13 million investment by Welsh Government – spearheaded by Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates MS – to improve rail and transport infrastructure across North Wales.

Projects under consideration include improving rail links between Wrexham and Liverpool, exploring the feasibility of a railway station serving Deeside Industrial Park, doubling services between Wrexham and Chester and Wrexham and Bidston and introducing contactless payments across the network.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

