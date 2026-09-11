Boss of Welsh supermarket chain ‘proud to back British interests’ with Falkland Islands store

Josie Clarke, Press Association Consumer Affairs Correspondent

The boss of supermarket chain Iceland has said he is “very proud to back British interests” as he announced the opening of a store in the Falkland Islands.

Lord Richard Walker said his firm’s expansion plans into the British territory were “entirely coincidental” to Argentine president Javier Milei stepping up his nation’s sovereignty claims over the islands last week.

But he added that the territory was “very topical and that prompted us to make the announcement maybe a little bit earlier than we would have done”.

He said: “This isn’t something that can just be done knee-jerk.

“We’ve been searching and looking for and working with local partners, identifying the site, and then of course getting the stock over there.

“And it’s so far away the container is already on the water and has been for several weeks.

“So this was in process anyway, and we’ll be opening in December.

“Of course, it’s very topical and that prompted us to make the announcement maybe a little bit earlier than we would have done, but I felt it actually was an honour and important to show solidarity and support for the Falklanders at this time.

“So yeah, we’re very excited – the first British high street retailer to be opening on the island.”

He added: “We sell frozen food. We’re not trying to wade in to geopolitical issues.

“It’s not really our place, obviously, to wade into foreign policy, but all I can say is that we’re a family-owned business, we’ve been around for more than 50 years and we’re very proud to back British interests.

“This is about bringing our great quality food and value to our friends in the Falklands, and that’s what I’m excited about.”

In a post on LinkedIn after Mr Milei’s televised address last week, Lord Walker wrote: “We’ve been supporting the Great British high street for 50 years.

“As we continue our international expansion programme, we are committed to opening a shop on the Falkland Islands – taking our iconic British frozen quality and value to the Falklanders. Watch this space.”

On Thursday, the retailer announced that it had completed a deal to deliver on the pledge.

The Stanley store will stock Iceland’s own-label frozen products along with brands Cathedral City, MyProtein and TGI Fridays.

Iceland said Fortuna was a family-run business with a long history in the Falkland Islands, while Kelper Stores had long been a “trusted retailer for local shoppers and, through its partnership with Iceland Foods, is making a wider selection of affordable frozen food and everyday essentials more accessible to residents”.

Announcing the opening, Lord Walker said: “Iceland Foods has a proud history of firsts and we are proud to be backing Britain by becoming the first UK high street retailer to open in the Falkland Islands.

“The Falklands are a special part of the British family and it’s always been an ambition of mine to support it, so being able to bring Iceland to Stanley is a huge moment for us.

“We’ve built our business around giving customers great quality and value, and we’re proud to bring the power of frozen to the Islands.

“This is an important moment for the business and our international aspirations. I will personally be visiting the Falklands to officially open the store and I looking forward to welcoming our new customers through the door.”

Fortuna managing director James Wallace said: “Fortuna as a local, family-owned business is committed to investing in the community.

“We are delighted to be working with Iceland in delivering a partnership that will directly benefit the people of the Falkland Islands.”

Sarah Clarke, the general manager of Kelper Stores, said: “This is a major milestone for the Falklands, and we’re excited to be working with Iceland to bring the first ever franchise store to Stanley.

“Our customers will enjoy a wide product range and better value for money as a result.”

In his address, Mr Milei said: “The Falklands are Argentinian. Historically and legally. There can be no argument. They are part of the Argentine territory.

“The islanders on their usurped territory do not have a legitimate right to self-determination and any argument on any such self-determination is invalid.”

In response, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband wrote: “The Islands are British and will remain so because that is the overwhelming position of the islanders.”

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said the UK’s commitment to the territory was “absolute and unshakeable”.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.