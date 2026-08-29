Boulders reintroduced to Welsh river to improve salmon habitat

Nation.Cymru Staff

Boulders are being reintroduced to sections of a major Welsh river in an effort to improve habitats and support Atlantic salmon and other wildlife.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is beginning work to reintroduce boulders to sections of the River Wye at Llangurig, after many were removed from the river over time.

Boulders play an important role in healthy river systems, creating different flow patterns and providing pools, shelter and habitat for fish and aquatic invertebrates.

The stretch of river being restored is particularly important for Atlantic salmon and trout, providing spawning habitat as well as areas where young parr can shelter and grow. Salmon especially need to be robust before migrating downstream to sea.

Surveys carried out by the project team have found salmon and trout parr in areas where boulders remain present, while numbers are much lower in sections where boulders have been removed.

The project team will continue monitoring the river following the work to assess how the river responds and measure changes in habitat and wildlife.

The boulder reintroduction complements wider work already being delivered with farmers and landowners around Llangurig, including planting riverside trees to provide further shelter and shade.

NRW says these measures will help reduce soil, nutrients and pollutants entering the river, as well as supporting resilient farming and river systems in the face of extreme weather.

Brendan Adair, Project Manager for the Upper Wye Catchment Restoration Project, said: “We’ve spent the last two years building a detailed understanding of this stretch of river through surveys and monitoring, so we can target the work where it has the greatest benefit.

“We’re particularly interested in how the reintroduction of boulders can improve survival rates for young Atlantic salmon, a key species that needs all the support we can provide.

“This work sits alongside the wider changes we’re making with farmers and landowners around Llangurig. By tackling pressures both within the river and across the surrounding catchment, we can build a healthier and more resilient River Wye for the future.”

The work forms part of NRW’s Upper Wye Catchment Restoration Project, which is working with farmers, landowners and local organisations to address the pressures affecting the River Wye Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

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