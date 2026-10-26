Bowel cancer programme launched as six in 10 cases diagnosed at late stage

Nation.Cymru staff

Bowel Cancer UK is launching a pioneering programme designed to help diagnose more cases of bowel cancer earlier, as 22-year-old Sophie Hoile-Davies shares her story.

Research has revealed around 60% of people diagnosed with bowel cancer living in the Swansea Bay University Health Board area are diagnosed at the later stages of the disease (stages 3 and 4) when it is less treatable and curable.

Funded by Moondance Cancer Initiative and the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK, the 12-month programme in Neath Port Talbot is being delivered by Bowel Cancer UK in partnership with Swansea Bay University Health Board.

It aims to tackle the barriers that can prevent people from acting on potential symptoms, combining community awareness activities with support for healthcare professionals.

New YouGov data among people living in surveyed areas in Neath Port Talbot found that 91% of people could recognise at least one symptom of bowel cancer.

However, awareness of individual symptoms varied, with more than half (53%) not recognising a pain or lump in the tummy as a possible symptom and nearly six in 10 (58%) not recognising continued unexplained tiredness.

Around a third of respondents did not recognise losing weight without trying (33%) or a change in pooing habits, including the frequency, constipation or diarrhoea (32%), as possible symptoms.

Nearly three in 10 (28%) did not recognise bleeding from the bottom as a symptom, while 14% did not recognise blood in poo.

Sophie Hoile-Davies

Among those supporting greater awareness is Sophie Hoile-Davies, 22, from Neath, who was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in July 2025. Hoile-Davies had experienced bloating and cramping for several years before fainting and after becoming extremely unwell, she went to her GP who sent her straight to hospital.

Tests revealed severe anaemia caused by blood loss, and she was referred for a colonoscopy. Hoile-Davies has since undergone several operations and continues to receive treatment for bowel cancer.

She said: “Don’t ignore your symptoms and don’t assume you’re ‘too young’ for something serious. You know your body better than anyone. If something doesn’t feel right, push for answers. It could save your life.”

Earlier diagnosis saves lives, yet over half of people diagnosed with bowel cancer in Wales are diagnosed in the later stages (stage 3 and 4), when the disease is harder to treat. But if diagnosed early it can be more treatable and curable.

The Early Diagnosis Programme works directly with communities in Neath Port Talbot to help people recognise the symptoms of bowel cancer, feel confident speaking to their GP if something doesn’t look or feel right, and complete their bowel cancer screening

test when invited.

The programme includes:

Community events and awareness activities

An advertising campaign to raise awareness of symptoms

Engagement with healthcare professionals to support earlier diagnosis

Research shows that embarrassment, fear of cancer and concerns about “wasting the doctor’s time” can delay people from seeking help. The programme aims to tackle these barriers and empower people to act on symptoms promptly.

Andy Glyde, Strategy, Impact and Insight Lead at Bowel Cancer UK, says: “We know there is more we can do to support people in Neath Port Talbot to recognise symptoms, seek advice and take part in bowel cancer screening.

“This programme gives us an opportunity to work alongside local communities and healthcare professionals to understand the barriers people face and find practical ways to overcome them.

“We want this work to have a lasting impact beyond the next 12 months, with people feeling more confident about their health, communities better equipped to talk about bowel cancer, and healthcare professionals supported to spot and investigate symptoms earlier.

“Ultimately, we want more people in Neath Port Talbot to have the best possible chance of being diagnosed at an earlier stage.”

Embarrassment

Dr Heather Wilkes, GP for Swansea Bay University Health Board, said: “As GPs, we want people to come and talk to us when they notice a change that isn’t normal for them.

“It’s understandable that people can feel embarrassed about bowel symptoms, or worry that they might be wasting our time, but that’s exactly what we’re here for.

“Bowel cancer doesn’t only affect older people, and symptoms can sometimes be easy to dismiss or put down to something more common. If you notice blood in your poo, a change in your bowel habits, unexplained weight loss, feeling tired for no reason, or a pain

or lump in your tummy, it’s important to speak to your GP.

“This programme is a really positive opportunity to work with our local communities to encourage people to come forward and make sure they know that their concerns will be taken seriously.”

Wendy Evans, Managing Director at Moondance Cancer Initiative, said: “Earlier diagnosis saves lives, but too many people in Wales are still being diagnosed with bowel cancer too late.

“Our funding has helped secure a Welsh location within the first phase of Bowel Cancer UK’s UK-wide programme, bringing focused activity to Neath Port Talbot to help more people recognise potential symptoms, feel confident speaking to their GP and take part

in screening when invited.”

Symptoms

Bowel cancer can affect anyone, regardless of age. The most common symptoms include:

Bleeding from your bottom

Blood in your poo

A change in your pooing habits. You might be going more or less often, or have diarrhoea or constipation that might come and go

Losing weight but you’re not sure why

Feeling very tired all the time but you’re not sure why

A pain or lump in your tummy

If you notice any of these symptoms, or if something doesn’t feel right, visit your GP.

Bowel Cancer UK is encouraging people across Neath Port Talbot to get involved with the programme by volunteering at events, sharing their experiences of bowel cancer, or raising awareness within the community.

For more information about bowel cancer symptoms and how to get involved in the programme here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.