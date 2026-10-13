Boxer acted on ‘instinct’ when he hit man at service station – court

Cordina, 34, a two-time IBF super-featherweight champion, previously pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault by beating against Jamie O’Brien, 33.

Former boxing world champion Joe Cordina was acting on “instinct” when he punched another man outside a service station, a court has heard.

A trial at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday heard Cordina punched O’Brien “out of instinct” after an altercation between the pair on the petrol station forecourt.

The court heard Cordina had been filling up his Land Rover before he approached O’Brien, who had been sitting on the pavement near the station exit.

CCTV footage played to the court showed O’Brien proceeding to push Cordina using his shoulder, before Cordina “punched him with sufficient force to knock him to the ground”.

Alex Orndal, prosecuting, said: “It is the Crown case that Cordina has initiated the confrontation.

“Mr O’Brien had his hands in his pocket and did not present a threat.”

The court heard the two men continued to “remonstrate” with one another and exchange blows.

Mr Orndal said: “There comes a point at which Mr O’Brien is entirely restrained by one of the other persons present.

“It is the Crown case that Mr O’Brien no longer presents a threat to Mr Cordina.

“Mr Cordina moved around the person restraining Mr O’Brien and threw a further punch at him – this is the subject of the second charge.”

“Mr Cordina’s actions went beyond lawful self-defence,” he said.

Mr Orndal said Cordina’s defence was that he had struck O’Brien because he “felt threatened”.

He said: “He then said he punched him in the later part of the incident out of instinct, due to Mr O’Brien’s actions.”

The court heard police began to investigate the incident after footage of the altercation outside Pentwyn Service Station in February was circulated online.

The trial continues.