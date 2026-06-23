Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of missing girl

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a missing teenage girl whose body was found in a south Wales park.

The teenager, from the Blaenau Gwent area, remains in police custody after the body of a female was discovered in the Duffryn Park area of Blaina at about 10.10pm on Monday.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but Gwent Police said the family of Lilly, 14, who had been reported missing over the weekend, has been informed. Specially trained officers are supporting her relatives.

The arrest comes as a community continues to mourn the teenager’s death, with floral tributes left near the scene and a local church opening its doors to residents seeking support.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Steven Thomas said officers were continuing to carry out extensive enquiries.

He said: “We continue to have a significant police presence in the area and understand the concern amongst our communities at this time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death and we currently have one person in police custody being questioned.

“I’m asking anyone with information to please come and speak with us, you can do this in person, or you can contact us on the usual channels.”

He added: “I’d also encourage people not to speculate online as this is a live investigation and such comments can have an impact on our ability to bring anyone found to have committed a criminal offence to justice.”

Parts of the park area near the A467 remained cordoned off on Tuesday as detectives continued their investigation.

The news has shocked the local community, with Plaid Cymru Senedd Member Niamh Salkeld describing the death as “tragic”.

She said: “My thoughts are with Lilly’s family, friends and loved ones at what must be an unimaginably difficult time.

“This news will have shocked communities across Blaenau Gwent, particularly in Blaina and among those who knew Lilly personally.”

Community councillor Lisa Winnett said St Peter’s Church in Blaina had opened its doors to anyone wishing to light a candle, sign a book of condolence or speak with clergy following the news.

Public appeal

Prior to the discovery of her body, Lilly’s family had mounted a public appeal to find her after she was last seen in High Street, Blaina, at about 6.50pm on Saturday.

Relatives also organised searches of the local area and made emotional pleas on social media for her to return home safely.

Gwent Police said the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in line with normal procedures.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting reference number 2600197059. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.