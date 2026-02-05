Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teacher injured

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teacher was injured at a Pembrokeshire school.

Officers were called to Milford Haven Comprehensive School at about 3.20pm on Thursday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a teacher was reported assaulted by a pupil brandishing a weapon.

Superintendent Chris Neve said: “We can confirm police are at Milford Haven Comprehensive School following a report of the assault of a teacher by a pupil brandishing a weapon at the school at approx 3.20pm.

“The teacher’s injury is not a stab injury. A lockdown was implemented but has now been lifted.

“The teacher is receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

“All pupils at the location are safe and most have gone home. Officers remain at the school.

“A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody.”