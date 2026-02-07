Boy, 17, at centre of south Wales village murder investigation named

Police have named a 17-year-old boy who died after an incident in a village in south Wales.

Tristan Shae Kerr died after sustaining a serious injury at a property in Lower Francis Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, at about 5.45pm on Thursday, Gwent Police said.

Five people have since been arrested as part of a murder investigation into the teenager’s death.

Police said three men, a 26-year-old from London, a 24-year-old from Abertridwr, and an 18-year-old from Cardiff, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two women, a 28-year-old from Hereford and a 24-year-old from Senghenydd, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All five remain in police custody, Gwent Police said.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Jitka Tomkova-Griffiths said: “Tristan’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers, and our thoughts remain with them and his friends at this difficult time.

“We have made five arrests in connection with the investigation, and all five people remain in custody at this time.

“Officers remain in the area to carry out their enquiries.

“While we understand reports like these are concerning, it is important that people do not speculate about the identities of those involved as this could present problems to our investigation.

“If anyone has any information, however, please speak to our officers or contact us in the usual way.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101, by direct message on social media, or on the website, quoting log reference 2600038325.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.