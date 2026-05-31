‘Boycott Israeli goods’ protest takes place in Welsh town

Stephen Price

A group which aims to draw attention to Israel’s ongoing war on occupied Palestine and the UK’s complicity held a peaceful protest calling for a boycott of Israeli goods this weekend.

Taking place on a bridge above the A4143 on the entry to Abergavenny on Saturday May 30, members of Abergavenny’s Palestine Solidarity group dropped a banner and spoke with local residents to help raise awareness of the to protest against Israel’s ‘war crimes’.

Changing their approach as part of the national Palestine Support campaign to boycott Israeli goods, they met as usual at 11am opposite Waterstones before marching to the town’s Tesco supermarket to welcome new supporters and to share information about the situation for people in Gaza, before heading the busy footbridge that joins Union Road East and West, where they displayed a banner from the bridge which reads ‘Boycott Israeli Goods’.

One of the protesters told Nation Cymru: “What can we do, faced with the enormity of the death, destruction and oppression in Gaza?

“We can refuse to buy products from companies with links to Israel such as Coca Cola, and by doing so, raise awareness and show our support for the people of Palestine.

“We know from friends with relatives in Gaza how much it means to them that they are not forgotten.

“One of the photos shows us holding up cans of Gaza Cola and yes, you can buy it in Abergavenny – from the Angel Bakery!”

Israel

Israel continues to target Gaza, with at least three people were killed on Friday morning in an Israeli attack on the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

An Israeli drone targeted the victims in the Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis area, leaving three dead and others injured.

The following day, on 30 May, two Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza, as Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian homes and property in northern and southern parts of the occupied West Bank.

The attacks across Palestine on Saturday, the fourth day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, came amid continued Israeli violations of a United States-backed “ceasefire” implemented in October aimed at halting Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces demolished homes east of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, further expanding the widespread destruction that has devastated residential neighbourhoods across the besieged enclave.

Al Jazeera shared: “At least 922 Palestinians have been killed and 2,786 others injured in Israeli attacks since the October “ceasefire”, according to the Gaza Media Office.

“Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, killing at least 72,000 Palestinians and injuring over 172,000 others, according to Palestinian figures.”

Turning their attention to Lebanon, More than one million people in Lebanon have been displaced by the war between Israel and Hezbollah.”

At least 3,269 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since the start of the war, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry, with more than 9,800 wounded.