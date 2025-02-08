Branch closure leaves local community without a bank

Lloyds Bank is set to close another Welsh branch in May, leaving the area with no remaining bank branches.

The branch in Whitchurch, Cardiff will close on May 29, 2025, leaving the area without a single bank.

Once this bank closes, NatWest in Llanishen will be the only remaining bank in Cardiff North.

‘Another burden’

The news comes as a blow to residents who struggle to use online banking.

Local resident, Cedric Moon, said: “When we arrived here 40 years ago there were 4 or 5 banks.”

“There are a number of elderly and disabled people in the constituency who may not wish to, or cannot, use online banking and may have difficulty in getting to town to the bank there.”

Mr Moon added: “Coming on top of the winter fuel removal, this is yet another burden to bear.”

Concern

Julie Morgan, Member of the Senedd for Cardiff North said: “I was very taken aback by the news that Lloyds is to close in Whitchurch. Over the past few years Cardiff North has been blighted by bank closures.”

“I have written a joint letter with Anna McMorrin MP and local councillors to Lloyds Senior Management to seek an urgent meeting to stress how important keeping a physical bank branch is for our constituents.”

She added: “We are particularly concerned about older, more vulnerable customers as well as the many local businesses that use this branch to carry out their banking needs.”

Fallen customers

The closure is one of 136 branch closures, announced last week by Lloyds Banking Group, to take place by March 2026.

A Lloyds spokesperson said: “As many customers now choose to bank through their app or online, visits to our Whitchurch Cardiff branch have fallen over recent years”

“When the branch closes in May, customers can continue to manage their money on our app, online, by calling us, in person at the Victoria Park branch, or the local Post Office on Merthyr Road.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

