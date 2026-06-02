Brand-new railway bridge for busy city station

Emily Price

A brand-new railway bridge will be installed at a busy city railway station with work starting later this month.

Transport for Wales (TfW) says the ‘Access for All’ (AFA) footbridge in Cathays will provide better accessibility and help modernise the station to a safer transport hub.

Additional features of the infrastructure upgrade include step-free lift access for wheelchair users, improved walkways, and direct access to the Cardiff University’s Centre for Student Life.

These improvements – beginning on on 13 June 2026 – form part of the wider South Wales Metro programme.

The project aims to deliver a more reliable, faster, greener, and more accessible transport system for communities across Wales.

It will be delivered in phases with the main construction starting in Autumn 2026.

TfW will issue regular updates and communications at each key stage – particularly on any impacts on residents, businesses or road users.

Dan Tipper, Chief Infrastructure Officer at Transport for Wales said: “This investment is an important step in our ongoing work to improve accessibility and modernise stations across Wales.

“The new footbridge will make Cathays station safer, easier to navigate and more welcoming for everyone who uses it.

“We’re working closely with Cardiff University and other local businesses to ensure the project supports the needs of the student and surrounding communities, and are looking forward to seeing it develop.”

Alex Phillips, Senior Project Manager added: “As we move into this first phase, our teams will begin setting up the site, implementing pedestrian diversions, and carrying out initial excavation and cable works.

“These are important enabling works for the wider project, and our focus is on delivering them efficiently while ensuring the station continues to operate as normal.”