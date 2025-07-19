Brand new space opens at Techniquest

Techniquest, Cardiff Bay’s award-winning discovery centre, has cut the ribbon on a brand-new adaptable space just in time for the summer holidays.

The Bradbury Zone was created following generous support from the Bradbury Foundation, Moondance Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation, Foyle Foundation and the UK Government through the Shared Prosperity Fund.

The new space on the second floor will enable further opportunities for creative collaborations, while inspiring curiosity among visitors.

Sue Wardle, CEO of Techniquest said: “We’re enormously grateful to the funders that saw the potential in this project and chose to support it so generously. As a charity, none of this would have been possible without their backing.

“We’re especially thankful to the Bradbury Foundation for their significant contribution, and we’re proud to name the new space in memory of the late Mr Bradbury. I’d also like to thank everyone who played a part in bringing this project to life — from the very beginning of the idea through to this fantastic, finished result. It’s been a real team effort, with a great deal of dedication and creativity.

“Techniquest is always looking for ways to create more engaging and memorable experiences for our visitors, and we’ve long been planning to expand our exhibition offer. This new space opens the door to exciting collaborations and creative possibilities. With the transformation complete, we’re excited to start the next chapter — filling the Bradbury Zone with wonderful things to discover.”

Adaptable space

Working closely with Lee Wakemans, project managers for the Science Capital expansion that opened in 2021, Techniquest appointed TPS360: Project Solutions to undertake the build itself.

Developed on an under-utilised external terrace on the west side of the building’s second floor, the build began in November 2024.

The result is a flexible, adaptable space that will not only host a whole new discovery zone but also adds to the spaces currently available to hire for private or commercial activities, such as conferences, dinners and networking events.

Paul Wong, Director at Lee Wakemans added: “It has been exciting and a privilege to be part of the Techniquest journey over the last few years. The latest edition of the West Terrace extension provided its challenges but working with a great team of client, designers and contractor where everyone focused on getting the end product done was a delight. Really looking forward to experiencing the new addition to the Techniquest story.”

Events

While work continues behind the scenes to create the final experience for visitors ― set to be revealed in 2026, ready to celebrate Techniquest’s 40th anniversary ― The Bradbury Zone is hosting a variety of different creative events for its visitors this year.

First to try it out, ahead of its official opening, have been the puppetry and drama students of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, performing their stunning exploration of life on the International Space Station to hundreds of children as part of a Puppet Takeover earlier this month.

Now, as part of the Techniquest Summer of Invention that launches this coming weekend ̶ featuringthe Wallace & Gromit: All Systems Go AR Trail – the zone will host Gromit model-making workshops every day throughout the summer holidays, giving participants the opportunity to be one of the first to use the new area as they create their very own hand-made miniature Gromit to take home with them.

Hugh Inman, UK representative for the Bradbury Foundation commented: “The foundation has been closely involved with many excellent educational organisations over the years, and I’m sure that Mrs Margaret Bradbury, who came from Wrexham, would be delighted to see the Foundation supporting Techniquest and its exciting work with young students in Wales. We wish Techniquest every success in the future.”

Techniquest is open to the public daily 10am – 5pm throughout the summer holidays, with access to the Bradbury Zone for anyone adding a Gromit model-making workshop to their General Admission ticket.

Advance booking is recommended at techniquest.org.

