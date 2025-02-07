‘Brazen’ thief caught on CCTV pushing shopping trolley full of stolen car number plates

A Swansea man who was caught on CCTV pushing a shopping trolley full of stolen car number plates has been jailed.

Daniel Cooper from Mount Pleasant was arrested after damaging property at multiple locations in the city centre.

The 27-year-old was caught on camera pulling a trolley full of number plates which he had stolen from vehicles in the local community.

Threatening

Over ten reports of stolen plates were later linked back to Cooper during an investigation by South Wales Police.

On May 17 2024, he was issued a Section 35 dispersal order requiring him to leave the area of Swansea city centre for 48 hours.

It came after he was reported for threatening behaviour at a Wind Street bar.

He returned to the same bar later that day and was therefore arrested.

Damage

This week, Cooper was sentenced to four months in prison for theft and causing criminal damage.

PC Jessica Fyfield said: “Daniel Cooper’s offending spree was brazen, with a large number of number plates stolen in the same area and time frame.

“Hopefully he takes the time in prison to think about the consequences for his actions. The community will be given some much-needed relief from Cooper’s selfish actions.”

