Breakdown callouts caused by car computer issues ‘more than doubled since 2020’

Rosie Shead, Press Association Transport Correspondent

Breakdown callouts related to car computer issues have more than doubled since 2020, the AA has said.

Analysis by the company revealed that potential faults regarding onboard computers, known as the body control module (BCM), are now among the top five reasons for AA callouts.

BCMs act as the electronic hub for many vehicle systems, including headlights, windows, wipers, alarms and central locking, and multiple systems can be affected at once should the computer develop a fault.

Since 2020, breakdowns related to the BCM have doubled to more than 36,000 a year, according to the AA.

The top five reasons for AA callouts between the start of June 2025 and the end of June this year were 12-volt batteries, tyres, engines or clutch issues, alternator or starter motor faults followed by BCMs, the company said.

AA mobile mechanic Joe Morbin said: “While it’s easy to blame the computer, there’s often some kind of human error or action that has contributed to the fault.

“Electronic faults can be difficult for drivers to understand and we’re seeing more cases where a single control module affects several vehicle systems at once.

“One of the common causes is when someone tries to jump-start a car and attaches the power leads incorrectly.

“That will often kill a BCM stone dead.”

Driver error, damage, computer glitch or “botched” garage work are among the common causes of BCM issues, according to the company.

Edmund King, AA president, said: “People are now used to the convenience of home shopping, food deliveries and even working from home, so the AA is now offering home servicing and a fault finder service on people’s driveways.

“We have adapted our service to what people want, to save them time and to ensure their vehicle is ready for any journey, short or long.

“As the summer holidays draw to a close and the school run beckons, it makes sense to give the car a quick health check.

“Modern cars are increasingly reliant on electronics, so identifying a fault on the driveway is far better than discovering it when you need to get somewhere.”

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