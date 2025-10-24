Breaking News: Plaid Cymru wins Caerphilly Senedd by-election
Plaid Cymru has defeated Reform UK in a fiercely-fought Senedd by-election, with defending party Labour trailing in third.
Nigel Farage’s party was hoping to win its first seat at the ballot box in the Caerphilly constituency and pledged to “throw everything” at its campaign.
But Plaid has emerged victorious with a majority of 3,848 votes, and a swing of almost 27% from Labour.
The result will embolden Plaid in its efforts to enter government in Wales next year, and is a bitter blow for Labour, which had held the seat since the Senedd was first established in 1999.
Caerphilly by-election result – Lindsay Whittle elected.
Steve Aicheler – Lib Dems – 497 votes
Anthony Cook – Gwlad – 117
Gareth Hughes – Greens – 516
Gareth Potter – Conservatives – 690
Llyr Powell – Reform – 12,113
Roger Quilliam – UKIP – 79
Richard Tunnicliffe – Labour – 3,713
Lindsay Whittle – Plaid Cymru – 15,961
More follows
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Da iawn chi, bobl annwyl Caerffili. “Cadwn y mur rhag y bwystfil. Cadwn y ffynnon rhag y baw.”
Contrary to the polling it wasn’t even close, with a majority of 3,848 votes Plaid won – well done Plaid.
Yes, Reform were very much touted as the prospective winners. Plaid hardly given any consideration by the British media. I hope this result has delivered a bloody nose to the establishment.
Record turnout for a Senedd seat. Reform has a dedicated following but they are very loud and given prominence by a mainstream media infatuated with Farage and his ilk. The quiet majority stood up and we’re counted. Da iawn!
The very best of news , A huge victory. Brought back my faith in humanity that the good people of Caerphilly wouldn’t get taken in by Reform’s toxic campaign
They must be bitterly disappointed
Farage disappeared early when he realised it wasn’t going Reform’s way
He doesn’t like losers.
Sounds like Powell’s day in the sun has come to a close
Andrew Davies has kept his head well below the parapet. Zero support for the Conservative candidate
Maybe he might be having second thoughts about jumping ship to Reform