Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Breaking News: Plaid Cymru wins Caerphilly Senedd by-election

24 Oct 2025 1 minute read
Plaid Cymru’s Lindsay Whittle Photo Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Plaid Cymru has defeated Reform UK in a fiercely-fought Senedd by-election, with defending party Labour trailing in third.

Nigel Farage’s party was hoping to win its first seat at the ballot box in the Caerphilly constituency and pledged to “throw everything” at its campaign.

But Plaid has emerged victorious with a majority of 3,848 votes, and a swing of almost 27% from Labour.

The result will embolden Plaid in its efforts to enter government in Wales next year, and is a bitter blow for Labour, which had held the seat since the Senedd was first established in 1999.

Caerphilly by-election result – Lindsay Whittle elected.

Steve Aicheler – Lib Dems – 497 votes

Anthony Cook – Gwlad – 117

Gareth Hughes – Greens – 516

Gareth Potter – Conservatives – 690

Llyr Powell – Reform – 12,113

Roger Quilliam – UKIP – 79

Richard Tunnicliffe – Labour – 3,713

Lindsay Whittle – Plaid Cymru – 15,961

More follows

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rhufawn Jones
Rhufawn Jones
47 minutes ago

Da iawn chi, bobl annwyl Caerffili. “Cadwn y mur rhag y bwystfil. Cadwn y ffynnon rhag y baw.”

Last edited 40 minutes ago by Rhufawn Jones
5
Reply
Chris
Chris
31 minutes ago

Contrary to the polling it wasn’t even close, with a majority of 3,848 votes Plaid won – well done Plaid.

4
Reply
SundanceKid
SundanceKid
21 minutes ago
Reply to  Chris

Yes, Reform were very much touted as the prospective winners. Plaid hardly given any consideration by the British media. I hope this result has delivered a bloody nose to the establishment.

0
Reply
Mjwiggs90
Mjwiggs90
27 minutes ago

Record turnout for a Senedd seat. Reform has a dedicated following but they are very loud and given prominence by a mainstream media infatuated with Farage and his ilk. The quiet majority stood up and we’re counted. Da iawn!

1
Reply
Richard Lice
Richard Lice
26 minutes ago

The very best of news , A huge victory. Brought back my faith in humanity that the good people of Caerphilly wouldn’t get taken in by Reform’s toxic campaign
They must be bitterly disappointed
Farage disappeared early when he realised it wasn’t going Reform’s way
He doesn’t like losers.
Sounds like Powell’s day in the sun has come to a close
Andrew Davies has kept his head well below the parapet. Zero support for the Conservative candidate
Maybe he might be having second thoughts about jumping ship to Reform

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.