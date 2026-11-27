Nation.Cymru staff

Lord Frost has misrepresented a YouGov poll showing support for Welsh devolution in a newspaper column calling for the Senedd to be scrapped.

Boris Johnson’s former chief Brexit negotiator presented the figures as showing that 31% opposed devolution and 39% supported it.

The 31% backed abolishing the Senedd and Welsh Government, while 46% opposed abolition. The 39% came from a separate question about keeping the institutions’ existing powers.

YouGov surveyed 1,207 people aged 16 and over in Wales in September 2024. It asked about each constitutional option separately, so respondents could support more than one. Giving the Senedd and Welsh Government more powers was the most popular option, backed by 40%.

Frost drew on The Failed Experiment, a pamphlet by Cardiff Conservative councillor Calum Davies that makes the case for ending Welsh devolution.

The pamphlet also reproduces a January 2026 YouGov poll that asked how people would vote in a referendum on scrapping the Senedd. Some 46% said they would vote against abolition, while 28% said they would vote for it.

The former Conservative minister, who now sits as a non-affiliated life peer, used his column in The Telegraph to describe the elected Senedd as a “tinpot parliament”. He suggested the Conservatives or Reform UK could gain support by campaigning to abolish it.

His intervention follows two heavy Tory defeats in Wales. The party lost every Welsh seat at the 2024 general election.

In May it won just seven seats in the expanded 96-member Senedd, down from 16 in the previous 60-member parliament. Plaid Cymru won 43 seats and formed a minority government.

Frost also blamed devolution for rising support for Welsh independence. A YouGov poll for ITV Wales in 2016 put support at 15%. A Survation poll for YesCymru this year put it at 26% across the full sample and 32% among likely voters who expressed a preference.

Those polls asked about Wales leaving the UK, a separate question from how Wales is governed within it.

Frost argued that Westminster could protect the Welsh language, pointing out that it existed long before devolution.

Scrapping the Senedd would put responsibility for laws governing Welsh-medium education and Welsh-language provision in public services back in Westminster’s hands.

The former minister also cited NHS performance, international school test results and the decision to abandon the M4 relief road in his case for abolition. He argued that Wales would be better governed through a small number of large councils.