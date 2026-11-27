Flora Thompson and Ian Jones, Press Association

Brexit did nothing but “weaken control” of UK borders, Andy Burnham said, as he hailed plummeting net migration figures.

The figure dropped to an estimated 77,000 in the year to June, the lowest level in nearly 30 years excluding the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Telling reporters “Cameron’s probably looking at this”, the Prime Minister said there was now a “sufficient degree of control over the system such that all forms of migration are down”, and the latest figures “begin to answer what the public has been saying”.

Thursday’s figures indicate UK net migration is down nearly two thirds (62%) from 204,000 in the previous 12 months.

It is the lowest annual total – calculating the difference between the number of people arriving and leaving the country – since 1997, when 48,000 was recorded.

This is except for a period during the Covid-19 outbreak when travel restrictions saw the figure drop briefly as low as 35,000.

It comes more than 16 years after David Cameron famously staked his political reputation on bringing net migration below 100,000.

Ahead of the 2010 general election he vowed a Conservative government would radically cut the figure to “just tens of thousands” – something he then doubled down on while prime minister during the Liberal Democrat coalition years.

The news prompted a political squabble, with both Labour and the Tories vying for credit over the figures.

Mr Burnham said: “I’m not going to say all of the work is done and I don’t want to appear complacent, but I think we’re finally, as a country, getting into the position that the public has long wanted to see.”

When asked about the future relationship with Europe and whether freedom of movement should be back on the table, he said the migrant Channel crossing crisis “arose significantly in the post-Brexit years when we lost that ability to collaborate with our European partners, and we’ve had to work hard to catch up again… So, no, I don’t think you can say that Brexit did anything other than weaken control of immigration in this country.”

He said Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood “deserves great credit for the job that she has done in bringing immigration under control in this country”, adding: “There is more to be done. I need to stress that this is good work in progress, but I think finally people can begin to see that their concerns are being addressed.”

Ms Mahmood said the Government had “restored control” from its “peak under the Conservatives”, adding: “Where they failed, we have delivered for the British people.”

While shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “The fall in net migration is mainly a result of changes made by the previous Conservative government.

“We now need to go even further with a legally binding annual cap, set by Parliament, at a far lower level.”

But Reform UK counterpart Zia Yusuf said the figures were “no cause for celebration”, adding: “The only way to improve quality of life for British people is to deport all those who came illegally and reverse the Boriswave to deliver net negative migration.”

Liberal Democrat spokesman Paul Kohler said since Lord Cameron’s pledge, six prime ministers and 10 home secretaries had “overseen wild swings in immigration numbers, with net migration now set to fall below zero”, but warned: “Britain faces serious demographic and economic challenges, and urgently needs a proper immigration plan to support our economy and public services.”

An estimated 738,000 people immigrated to the UK in the year to June while 661,000 emigrated, according to the data.

The ONS said net migration had “fallen to levels not typically seen since the 1990s” and described the continued reduction as being driven by fewer people from outside the EU arriving in the UK to work or study.

More British nationals are estimated to have left the UK in the period (245,000) than moved to the country (109,000).

It was a similar picture for nationals from “EU-plus countries” – covering the 27 members of the EU plus Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland – with a higher number emigrating from the UK (124,000) than immigrating (79,000).

By contrast, more people from outside the EU moved to the UK in the year to June (550,000) than left (292,000).

The number of British nationals leaving the UK is estimated to have fallen slightly in recent years, with 245,000 in the year to June 2026, 251,000 in the year to June 2025 and 257,000 in the year to June 2024.

Meanwhile other ONS figures suggested UK population growth has ground almost to a halt due to the ongoing steep fall in international migration.

Dr Ben Brindle, senior researcher at the University of Oxford’s Migration Observatory, said the “downwards blip” in net migration is “unlikely to last forever”, adding: “We are entering an unusual period where immigration has come down and may still have further to fall – but we still have relatively high emigration, at least for the time being.

“Falling net migration is not automatically a problem for the UK economy, especially in the long run.

“The composition of immigration to the UK is more important to productivity and public finances than pure numbers, so what matters is who is no longer migrating, not just how many.

“Falling asylum migration is expected to benefit public finances.

“On the other hand, the number of migrants on skilled work visas has fallen even more over the past year, and that is expected to have a fiscal cost.”