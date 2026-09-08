Brian Barry-Murphy hails Krystian Bielik’s display after fan altercation

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Brian Barry-Murphy praised Krystian Bielik for doing a “great job” in Cardiff’s 1-1 draw with Stoke, just days after the Poland defender was involved in a pitch-side incident with a Portsmouth supporter.

Bielik was named in the Cardiff starting line-up on Thursday after being involved in a physical altercation with the fan at Fratton Park on Saturday.

The incident is currently the subject of an investigation by Hampshire Police.

“I think he trained really well yesterday (Monday),” Cardiff boss Barry-Murphy said, explaining his decision to select Bielik.

“Obviously, it was a quick turnaround from Saturday’s game, but he felt ready to play and did a great job.”

Cardiff, still without a league win, drew for the fourth time in six games to move out of the Sky Bet Championship relegation places.

Joel Colwill’s second-half header cancelled out the on-loan Ben Johnson’s first goal for Stoke midway through the first period.

The Bluebirds had 27 shots to Stoke’s 12 and hit a post three times.

Barry-Murphy said: “The way the players responded was incredible, really.

“In the second half it felt as if it was only a matter of time, and I was pretty sure we would get the winner.

“But we just couldn’t find a finish. The goalkeeper (Viktor Johansson) is a brilliant goalkeeper. He’s always been a top goalkeeper at this level, and I knew we’d have to finish well to beat him.

“In Joel’s case we did, but on other occasions it wasn’t possible.

“I wouldn’t use the phrase ‘turning point’. It’s too early in the season. It’s very early days, we have to remain calm.

“As players, we have to be really professional and calm, stay focused and not get carried away by too many perceived highs or too many perceived lows.

“The players are in a great place, really focused and really together.”

Stoke had been boosted by successive home wins but they have not won away since January 4, this draw coming on the back of nine straight defeats.

George Hirst failed to take a one-on-one opportunity in the second half at 1-0 as Bluebirds goalkeeper Nathan Trott blocked superbly with his legs.

Potters boss Mark Robins said: “We allowed them too much of the ball, but that’s the way they build and that’s the way Brian plays.

“We just gave them too many opportunities and they had a lot of chances.

“We had a couple of really good moments to go 2-0 up and then we conceded the goal.

“We ran out of steam in one or two positions, but I thought we dug in and ground a point out.

“But we’ve got seven points from three games and this is our first away point of the season.”

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