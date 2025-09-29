Bridal jewellery made from gold found in e-waste is launched by Royal Mint

The Royal Mint’s jewellery brand has launched its first engagement and bridal collection.

The collection, featuring wedding bands, engagement rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces, is made from 18 carat gold sourced from end-of-life electronic waste, recovered onsite at the Royal Mint’s facility in south Wales.

The 886 by The Royal Mint brand was established in 2022 with a focus on “sustainable luxury”, as the Mint diversifies into new markets.

Precious metals can be recovered from circuit boards in discarded electronics such as mobile phones and laptops, transforming e-waste into luxury jewellery.

‘Pivotal moment’

Anne Jessopp, chief executive of The Royal Mint, said: “This collection marks a pivotal moment in The Royal Mint’s transformation as we expand beyond our traditional boundaries into new luxury markets.

“By combining our 1,100-year heritage of precious metal expertise with cutting-edge technology, we’re demonstrating how historic institutions can lead the way in sustainable innovation.”

Dominic Jones, 886 creative director and designer of the collection, said: “The Royal Mint has a remarkable heritage yet continues to evolve in ways that feel truly relevant today.”

Each piece from the collection has a “modern take on the traditional good luck charm” – an X-ray silver sixpence crafted from silver recycled from medical and industrial X-ray films.

Lab-grown diamonds

The bridal collection will be available from September 29 at the Burlington Arcade flagship boutique in London and online.

The collection includes engagement rings with lab-grown diamonds priced from £2,895 and with natural diamonds priced from £10,995.

There are also wedding bands in 18 carat yellow gold designs priced from £1,295 and jewellery in the “teardrop collection” priced from £595.