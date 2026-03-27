Bridge closed for safety reasons after new cracks in structure are discovered

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A bridge linking Wales and England has been closed to pedestrians months after vehicles were banned.

An inspection this week has uncovered new cracks in the 210-year-old grade I-listed iron arch Old Wye Bridge that connects Bridge Street, in Chepstow, with Castleford Hill on the opposite bank of the Wye.

Highway crews from Monmouthshire County Council are working to put the closure in place from this evening, Friday March 27

It was closed to vehicles in October on safety grounds after a crack was discovered on one of its pillars. At the time Monmouthshire County Council said closure of the single lane bridge could be in place for up to 18 months.

It has now taken the step to completely close the bridge as several new cracks have appeared cast-iron structure. The council said advice from specialist engineers is this poses a significant risk to pedestrians.

The closure has also been highlighted as adding to traffic delays and congestion which often blight Chepstow.

The council said: “The recommendation, on the grounds of safety, is that we close the bridge to all users with immediate effect.”

The council said it will continue to work with the engineers to “find solutions”.