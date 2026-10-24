Bridge replacement moves closer after 19 months of disruption

Nation.Cymru Staff

Residents are being invited to a public meeting to learn more about long-awaited plans to replace a deteriorating bridge on a key route through a south Wales valley.

The A4061 river bridge at Blackmill has been restricted to a single lane with temporary traffic lights since March 2025, after engineers discovered significant cracks in the structure.

The restrictions have caused traffic congestion on both sides of the bridge, which forms a key route in and out of the Ogmore Valley.

The meeting will take place at 5.30pm on Wednesday 28 October at Blackmill Youth and Community Centre, and will explain how the work will be undertaken and phased to keep inconvenience to “an absolute minimum”.

Following a full tender process, Centregreat Limited has been appointed to carry out the replacement.

The meeting will also highlight a schedule, what the traffic management plans are and what measures have been agreed with public transport providers.

Although traffic orders have been put in place, a timetable for the replacement works has yet to be confirmed, with the contractor still liaising with utility companies and other providers.

Councillor Gary Haines and Councillor Eugene Caparros, who share the role of Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, have said that the Welsh Government will contribute up to £3.5m towards the cost of the work, and that it will involve a complicated engineering process.

Councillor Haines said that the replacement works will require the main deck of the bridge to be replaced in its entirety.

He explained: “This is because routine checks found a number of issues in the current structure, including significant cracks within the bridge deck, and a replacement is the only safe, practical option for keeping this vital valley route open.”

Councillor Caparros added: “The contractor is currently liaising with a number of organisations, including utility companies, as local gas, water and telecommunications services run beneath the bridge and will need to be rerouted while the work is underway.

“This is a complex project, but it is absolutely necessary. The A4061 is the main route in and out of the Ogmore Valley, and once this work has been completed, it will safeguard the bridge and ensure it remains safe to use for generations to come.”

Despite assurances from the council that traffic management plans will be put in place, residents have expressed concern about further disruption during the replacement works, with separate roadworks and temporary lights on the A4061 from Ifor Terrace to Heol Pant-yr-awel expected to remain until 11 December.

A Lewistown resident, Steve Gravelle, asked: “Why has there been such a delay in getting this ironed out so far? The bridge has already been reduced to single-lane traffic for a ridiculously long time, it makes getting out of Blackmill a hassle.

“I’m glad things are actually moving forward after a year and a half, but I think we all hope now that work will get going a bit quicker than it has done so far and we can finally go back to normal.”

A list of frequently asked questions about the replacement of Blackmill river bridge is also available on the council website.

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