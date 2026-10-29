Bridge replacement to bring months of disruption for drivers

Nation.Cymru staff

Drivers face disruption from January as work begins to replace a river bridge, with the structure shut for an extended period from April.

The A4061 bridge at Blackmill, in Bridgend county borough, needs replacing after routine inspections identified structural problems.

Preparatory work and the relocation of utilities will require intermittent road closures from January 2027. The bridge will then be shut from April while its deck is removed and replaced, before utilities are reinstalled.

Bridgend County Borough Council has not confirmed how long the route will be out of use. Traffic will be diverted via the A4093 at Llangeinor.

Signs will go up at least four weeks before work starts, with notices further afield to help motorists plan alternative journeys.

The council is working with school transport providers and will notify parents directly of any changes. Arrangements will also be made for other council services affected by the work.

The authority secured £3.5 million in Welsh Government regional transport funding for the project, which will be carried out by contractor Centregreat Limited.

Councillor Gary Haines, joint Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, said the work was needed to address safety concerns.

“We recognise the impact an extended road closure will have on residents and road users,” he said.

“Although the duration has not yet been confirmed, the council and contractor will work closely together to complete the works as efficiently and quickly as possible.”

Fellow joint Cabinet Member Councillor Eugene Caparros said residents had been briefed at a public meeting earlier in the week, with further meetings planned for community groups and businesses.

The council and contractor will provide updates before and during the project.