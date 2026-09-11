Bridge to historic Welsh castle could close without urgent repairs

Mark Mansfield

The main public access route into one of Wales’ best-known castles could have to close unless deteriorating parts of a bridge are replaced, planning documents have revealed.

Cadw has submitted plans to Caerphilly County Borough Council to refurbish one of three bridges forming the eastern approach to Caerphilly Castle.

A conservation statement accompanying the application says the existing timber decking and balustrades are in a “very poor condition” and have already been subject to repeated temporary repairs.

Some of the timber has rotted to such an extent that its structural integrity is described as “non-existent”, while large sections of balustrade move under minimal pressure.

Emergency repairs were carried out by Cadw in July, including the installation of additional brackets and replacement timber and decking boards.

However, the report warns: “Further repairs are unlikely to be effective due to the degradation to the timber of the balustrades.”

It estimates that the bridges can continue to be safely used by visitors for up to 12 months, by which point replacement work would need to have been completed or be under way.

“Should replacement of the bridges be held off for a longer period then this access route would need to be closed,” it adds.

The current planning application relates specifically to Bridge 3, which crosses the eastern moat between the South Dam Platform and Outer Eastern Gatehouse.

It occupies the site of the castle’s historic inner drawbridge and forms part of the sequence of bridges, moats, gatehouses and defensive structures on its eastern side.

The present bridge reached its current configuration in around 1997.

Structural assessments found its principal hardwood beams and central trestle remain suitable for retention, meaning the main structure would remain in place with targeted repairs.

Cadw instead proposes replacing the deteriorating decking and balustrades, with new timber or timber-effect deck boards incorporating improved grip.

LED strip lighting would also be installed below the handrails to help visitors leave the castle safely after dark.

The documents say a simple like-for-like replacement of the existing timber balustrades was considered but rejected, in part because it would remain too reliant on timber.

Metal balustrades were also considered but were judged to have an “unacceptably high visual impact” on the historic approach to the castle.

Scheduled Monument

Caerphilly Castle is both a Grade I-listed building and a Scheduled Monument.

The council’s heritage officer has raised no objection to the plans, concluding that the proposed timber decking and balustrades would be compatible with the stone and timber character of the eastern approach.

Some historic masonry would have to be carefully dismantled and reinstated during the work, but the heritage assessment concluded that the significance of the castle would be preserved.

The works already have Scheduled Monument Consent.

Plans for bridges 1 and 2 are still being developed and are expected to be dealt with through a separate application.

The current application, reference 26/0557/FULL, is out for consultation with Caerphilly County Borough Council.

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