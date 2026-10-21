Bridgend gymnast selected for Great Britain team heading to World Championships in China

Amelia Jones

A young gymnast has been selected as the only Welsh athlete in the Great Britain Trampoline Team competing in the 13–14 age group at the World Age Group Championships in China next month.

Efan Oates, from Bridgend, will travel to Nanjing for the international competition, which takes place from November 12 to 15.

The selection marks another milestone in what has been his most successful season yet, with Efan earning medals while representing Wales on the international stage.

He won gold at the Home Nations Championships and went on to claim silver at the prestigious Loulé Cup in Portugal.

Alongside competing, Oates trains five times a week at Fusion Gymnastics Wales, working on his routines, developing new skills and improving his technique, strength and conditioning.

The World Age Group Championships will give him the opportunity to compete against some of the best young gymnasts from around the world and gain valuable international experience.

However, taking part comes with significant costs. Like many young athletes, Oates and his family must self-fund expenses associated with competing, including travel, accommodation, entry fees, training camps and team kit.

He is hoping to raise £2,800 to help cover the cost of travelling to China and representing Great Britain at the championships. More than £690 has already been raised towards the target.

In an appeal for support, he said being selected for the team was an incredible opportunity to compete internationally and continue developing as an athlete.

He added that any contribution, no matter how small, would help towards the costs of competing and supporting his ambitions in elite trampolining.

Oates’ mum Lucy said:”Efan started in artistic gymnastics approx. aged 5 and we were advised by his coach at the time to go to his current club, Fusion Gymnastics Wales.

“He started there in Nov 2019 and while he was training, he was watching the trampoline gymnasts. He came home and asked if he could give it a go, I emailed the club and he went along to a few training sessions. He trained both artistic and trampoline Gymnastics for a few years but now he dedicated his time to trampolining.

“We are extremely proud of his achievements after only starting trampolining 5 years ago. He had represented his club and Wales on numerous occasions but to now represent Great Britain is something that most people dream of.”

For Oates, the championships represent the chance to build on a successful season and showcase his talent on the world stage.

You can donate to Oates here.

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