Bridgend man arrested following Nation.Cymru probe into Senedd election candidate

Emily Price

A man from Bridgend has been arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred and malicious communication following a probe by Nation.Cymru into a Senedd election candidate.

South Wales Police said the 66-year-old man has been interviewed and is currently on police bail while the investigation continues.

It comes after Nation.Cymru unearthed a personal website in the name of Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg independent candidate William Jeffreys.

The website included around 40 essays, some of which called for violence against Jewish people, women and Plaid Cymru politicians and praise for Hitler and the Nazis.

Nation.Cymru made South Wales Police and the Electoral Commission aware of the content.

Officers confirmed they had launched an investigation on Tuesday (April 14).

In an updated statement released by South Wales Police today, a spokesperson for the force said: “South Wales Police has arrested a 66-year-old man from Bridgend on suspicion of inciting racial hatred and malicious communications.

“The man has been interviewed and is currently on police bail while the investigation continues.”