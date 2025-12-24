Bridgend man convicted of fly-tipping

A man from Bridgend has been sentenced after being convicted of two fly-tipping offences involving large quantities of household waste dumped at sites in Neath Port Talbot.

Nicholas Blackwell, 35, of Madoc Close, Brackla, appeared at Swansea Magistrates’ Court, where he was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to two offences under Section 33(1)(a) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The offences related to incidents in Croeserw and Glynneath in late 2024.

In the first case, reported in October, a significant amount of household waste was dumped at Heol Y Felin in Croeserw and then set alight.

The second incident occurred in November on waste ground off Chain Road, Glynneath, where items including a mattress, rug, suitcase, television, baby walker, black bin bags, cardboard packaging and plastic piping were illegally discarded.

Neath Port Talbot Council’s Waste Enforcement Team launched an investigation after the incidents were reported. Evidence recovered from the dumped waste linked it back to residents who had paid Blackwell to remove household rubbish after seeing his waste removal advert on Facebook.

Further checks with Natural Resources Wales and the Environment Agency confirmed that Blackwell did not hold a valid waste carrier licence, which is a legal requirement for anyone transporting or disposing of waste on behalf of others.

As part of the investigation, officers also seized a white Mercedes Sprinter van used in connection with the offences.

The vehicle was found to be unregistered and unroadworthy and was subsequently crushed by the council.

Community Order

At sentencing, the court imposed a 12-month Community Order on Blackwell, requiring him to complete 160 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £500 in court costs, £255.04 in compensation towards the clean-up of the fly-tipped waste, and a £164 victim surcharge.

Councillor Scott Jones, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene, said fly-tipping had a serious impact on local communities and would not be tolerated. He urged residents to check that anyone they hire to remove waste is properly licensed, warning that householders can also face prosecution if their waste is later found to have been fly-tipped.