Bridgend man jailed for 15 years for historic child sex offences

Nation.Cymru staff

A Bridgend man has been jailed for 15 years after being convicted of a series of historic child sex offences committed over almost a decade.

James Carr, 68, was found guilty following a week-long trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court of 10 counts of sexually assaulting a boy under the age of 14, two counts of raping a boy under 16 and two counts of buggery.

The offences took place between 1986 and 1995 but were not reported to South Wales Police until 2022.

Carr was sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court to 15 years in prison.

He was also made subject to a lifelong restraining order and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Rebecca Evans said: “The bravery it takes to come forward and report offences like these cannot be underestimated.

“We hope that this sentence will go some way in helping the victim rebuild his life and heal from the awful events that took place. I thank him for his strength and dignity throughout this investigation.

“An extensive amount of work went into this investigation, and this sentence sends a hugely positive message to victims of sexual abuse that they will be believed, their attackers will be identified, and they will be brought to justice.”

South Wales Police said it recognised how difficult it can be for survivors of sexual abuse to come forward and encouraged anyone affected to seek support and report offences when they felt able to do so.