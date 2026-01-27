‘Bridging Generations’: Wales marks Holocaust Memorial Day 2026 with national ceremony

Caitlin Thomas

Religious and political leaders gathered in Cardiff this morning to mark Wales’ national commemoration of Holocaust Memorial Day, honouring the victims of the Holocaust and of subsequent genocides.

The ceremony was held at the Temple of Peace to mark the 81st anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in 1945.

This year’s theme, Bridging Generations, highlights the importance of ensuring that the memory of the Holocaust continues beyond the lifetimes of survivors, and that its lessons are passed on to younger generations.

Among those attending were First Minister Eluned Morgan, Leader of Cardiff Council Cllr Huw Thomas, Lord Mayor of Cardiff Cllr Adrian Robson, and Reverend Canon Stewart Lisk BEM, Honorary Chaplain to Cardiff Council.

Cllr Thomas said the day was a moment of “solemn remembrance” and reflection.

He said: “As we gather for Holocaust Memorial Day, Cardiff stands in solemn remembrance of the millions of lives taken in the Holocaust and in genocides since. We honour those who suffered, those who resisted, and the generations who have carried their memories forward.

“Just as one generation speaks to the next about the importance of dignity and the fight against hatred, so too must we continue that work here in our city. May today strengthen our commitment to building a Cardiff where every community is protected, every person is valued, and the lessons of the past are never forgotten.”

Lord Mayor Cllr Adrian Robson said the Holocaust must have a permanent place in Wales’ collective memory.

“We must make sure that future generations understand the causes of the Holocaust and reflect upon its consequences,” he said. “We vow to remember the victims of Nazi persecution and of all genocide.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan said the theme served as a reminder that remembrance must be active and ongoing.

“We must engage with the past — to listen, to learn and to build a bridge between the past and hope for the future,” she said, adding that Wales stood together in its commitment to ‘byth eto’ — never again.

In a separate statement on social media, Ms Morgan said it was “important we remember the Holocaust, the immense suffering that so many endured,” stressing that this memory must be kept alive, particularly among young people.

“It is our responsibility not just to learn and to know, but then to act,” she said, highlighting the need to challenge discrimination wherever it is seen.

Holocaust survivor Peter Lantos BEM, who was born in Hungary in 1939 and survived deportation to Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, also attended the ceremony.

Young ambassadors shared their experiences of the Lessons from Auschwitz project, which gives 16 to 18-year-olds the opportunity to learn directly about the Holocaust and its legacy.

Readings and reflections were delivered by representatives from a wide range of faith and community groups, including the Archbishop of Cardiff-Menevia, the South Wales Jewish Representative Council, Pride Cymru, Disability Wales, the Welsh Refugee Council and the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

Across Wales, local authorities also marked the day. Bridgend County Borough Council confirmed it would light the council building in purple as a mark of remembrance.

Councillor Neelo Farr said Holocaust Memorial Day was a time for “remembrance, reflection and responsibility”.

“Tragically, anti-Semitism, hatred and genocide still exist around the world, but by standing together in remembrance and challenging all forms of prejudice, we can help build safer and more inclusive communities,” she said.

Landmarks and buildings across Wales are being illuminated in purple as part of the annual Light the Darkness campaign, with members of the public encouraged to light a candle at 8pm and place it safely in their window.

Holocaust Memorial Day is commemorated each year on 27 January to remember the over six million victims of the Holocaust, alongside victims of more recent genocides.