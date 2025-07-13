Support our Nation today - please donate here
Briefings against senior women ministers must stop – Heidi Alexander

13 Jul 2025 2 minute read
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander Image: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Negative briefings from within Government against senior women ministers must stop, Heidi Alexander has said.

The Transport Secretary was asked about comments criticising her female Cabinet colleagues over recent months, amid rumours of a reshuffle at the top of Government.

Media reports have suggested Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, Commons Leader Lucy Powell and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy could be demoted or sacked from their frontbench roles.

Reshuffle

Meanwhile, The Times has reported Sir Keir Starmer could instigate a reshuffle in September, but said this would likely be of junior ministerial roles.

Ms Alexander defended her female colleagues when asked about suggestions they could be removed from their senior roles.

She told Times Radio: “I think Bridget is one of the best education secretaries this Government, this country, has seen in a very long time, and I would say exactly the same about Lisa as Culture Secretary and Lucy as Leader of the House.”

Privilege

She continued: “I’ve obviously been in post for slightly less time than they have because when Louise Haigh resigned from the Cabinet I was asked to take on this role, and it’s a huge privilege and a huge honour to be doing it.

“It is not without its challenges.”

Asked what her message to people within Government briefing against senior women ministers would be, the Transport Secretary told Times Radio: “Stop it.”

 

Adrian
Adrian
4 hours ago

Powell, Reeves and Phillipson are being briefed against because they’re useless, not because they’re female.
﻿
Louise Haigh resigned from the Cabinet
Can you remind us why she resigned again?



2
Reply
hdavies15
hdavies15
2 hours ago
Reply to  Adrian

Most of the rest of that Cabinet are pretty useless too. Any bets on how soon they will implode en masse ?

0
Reply
J Jones
J Jones
9 minutes ago
Reply to  Adrian

Maybe it would be grossly sexist to announce that Louise Haigh resigned because of fraud, – oops!

But then it is grossly sexist to put anyone in a position because of their sex, then try to avoid scrutiny of their competence because their sex.

0
Reply

