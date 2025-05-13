Bristol Airport instructs lawyers to demand details on multi-million-pound subsidy for Cardiff Airport

Emily Price

Lawyers working on behalf of Bristol Airport have written to the Welsh Government demanding more details on a multi million pound subsidy for Cardiff Airport.

Earlier this month, Bristol Airport’s Chief Executive Officer Dave Lees wrote to Cabinet Secretary for Economy Rebecca Evans raising concerns about the cash award.

Welsh ministers had published a written statement in April outlining plans for a £20m investment in Wales’ only international airport – purchased by the Welsh Government in March 2013.

But the following day, the UK Subsidy Transparency Database showed that the Welsh Government actually plans spend £205.2 on Cardiff Airport.

‘Distort’

Mr Lees said the subsidy would “exceed Cardiff Airport’s current annual turnover” in each year of the planned 10-year duration and “distort competition between airports and airlines”.

He raised fears that the funding would risk reducing air travel choice for customers, including those living in south Wales.

The chief executive of Regional & City Airports, which is responsible for Bournemouth and Exeter, also criticised the Welsh Government’s plans.

Andrew Bell said: “It raises fundamental questions about fairness, transparency, and the strategic

direction of regional aviation policy in the UK.”

The Welsh Government says the multi-million pound cash injection is “aimed at growing the local economy further by realising the full potential of Cardiff Airport’s presence in Wales.”

Concerns

Now, a legal team working on behalf of Bristol Airport are requesting detailed information about how the Welsh Government addressed concerns raised by the Competition and Market Authority’s Subsidy Advice Unit when ministers first announced the subsidy last year.

The lawyers are also questioning why the Welsh Government does not consider Cardiff International

Airport to be “an ailing or insolvent enterprise”.

Mr Lees said: “We have publicly called for details to be urgently made available on the proposed subsidy including the benefits it will deliver, what alternatives have been considered, how the impacts have been assessed, in the context of the significant additional cost burden to the taxpayer in Wales.

“There have been repeated attempts by Members of the Senedd and others to seek further detail on how Welsh Government intends to respond to the concerns raised in the CMA assessment has also been unsuccessful, resulting in a serious lack of transparency around this unprecedented subsidy in UK aviation, which is being funded at great expense by the taxpayer.

“It is therefore appropriate for our legal team to make a formal pre-application request to the Welsh Government for more detailed information on the proposed subsidy, as there has been insufficient detail published or shared to date to fully understand how the subsidy will be used.”

The Conservatives in the Senedd say the Welsh Government’s handling of Cardiff Airport raises “serious questions about transparency, fiscal responsibility, and fairness to taxpayers.”

Solutions

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Transport & Infrastructure, Sam Rowlands MS, said: “Labour’s continued mismanagement of Cardiff Airport has seen them pour hundreds of millions of taxpayers’ money into propping up the failing airport since its nationalisation.

“Despite repeated calls for transparency, Labour has failed to provide clear answers on how this money will be spent or why alternative solutions haven’t been considered – their refusal to engage in meaningful scrutiny is deeply concerning.

“The Welsh Conservatives firmly believe that Ministers in Cardiff Bay lack the essential expertise required to manage an airport effectively. An experienced private sector corporation, with a proven track record in the aviation industry, would be far better equipped to ensure that Cardiff Airport not only survives but thrives.”

The Welsh Government was invited to comment.

