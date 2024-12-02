Bristol man prosecuted for damaging Site of Special Scientific Interest

A man from Bristol has been prosecuted by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) for causing damage to a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) on the Gwent Levels, near Magor, South Wales.

Mr Darren Coles was found guilty of breaching Section 28P (1) of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 by carrying out construction work without consent at Blackwall Lane Field, Magor.

Blackwall Field sits within the Gwent Levels: Redwick & Llandevenny Site of Special Scientific Interest, which is of national significance and known for its diverse range of rare aquatic plants and animals within the watercourses. Appropriate management of the watercourses and surrounding land are essential.

It is also home to the Shrill Carder bee, one of the rarest bumblebees found in only a handful of locations in south Wales and southern England.

Excavations

Officers from NRW first visited the site in May 2021 after receiving reports of work being carried out without the relevant permissions.

Upon arrival they found that a layer of soil had been removed, various excavations had taken place, and the excavated material had been placed adjacent to and within the watercourses of the SSSI. Several unauthorised structures were in place, including static caravans, animal shelters, fences, tracks and hardstanding. Several large vehicles and machinery were also being kept at the site.

Officers informed Mr Coles that the site was a SSSI and protected under the Wildlife & Countryside Act 1981 and advised him to cease work whilst an investigation was carried out.

Mr Coles was also advised that he should have applied to NRW for consent for any works, which in this case would have likely been refused due to the sensitive nature of the site. Much of the work also required planning permission which would need to be granted by the Local Authority.

Impact

A spokesperson for Natural Resources Wales said: “Protecting important habitats and the wildlife that depend on them is one of the most important things we do and we take our role as a regulator seriously.

“The activity on this site has had a severe detrimental impact on the special interests of the SSSI. This is due to the pollution impacts from the original construction and ongoing adverse impacts on water quality within the reens and ditches from the activity on site.

“Also due to the loss of the traditional ridge and furrow drained species rich grassland, which is an increasingly rare and valuable habitat within the Gwent Levels”.

“When we find cases of damage, such as this we won’t hesitate to take action and prosecute those responsible.”

Guilty plea

After pleading guilty at a hearing at Cwmbran Magistrates court in July earlier this year, on Friday (29 November) at Newport Magistrates, Mr Coles was fined £1900 for each offence and ordered to pay NRW costs of 11,758.26 and a victim surcharge of £190, bringing the total amount to £15,748.26.

If anyone has any environmental concerns they can report it to NRW’s Incident Communication Centre on 0300 065 3000 or using the online report it form: Natural Resources Wales / Report an incident

