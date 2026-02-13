Bristol men jailed for Cardiff shotgun attack

Two men from Bristol have been sentenced for their roles in a shotgun attack that left a teenage boy injured after pellets were fired through the letterbox of a home in Cardiff.

Ashley Corbin, 21, and Efekan Karahan, 18, were jailed at Newport Crown Court, following an investigation by the Major Crime Investigation Team of South Wales Police.

The court heard that on Saturday, June 7, 2025, a 15-year-old boy was shot with a 12-bore shotgun while inside a property in Cardiff. The weapon was discharged through the front door’s letterbox.

The victim suffered multiple shotgun wounds to his lower legs. His injuries were described as non-life threatening, though officers said the consequences could have been far more serious.

Police revealed that an internal letterbox guard fitted inside the property prevented the full force of the blast from striking those inside.

Senior Investigation Officer Detective Superintendent Mark O’Shea said the incident had been a “reckless act of violence.”

“When Karahan shot through the letterbox, he had complete disregard for who might have been behind the door. It was extremely fortunate that there was a letterbox guard inside the property which took the force of the pellets.”

Corbin and Karahan were arrested on June 16, 2025, in Bristol. Officers said their mobile phones provided crucial evidence, including messages, voice notes and a video filmed by Corbin relating to the shooting carried out by Karahan.

Further evidence was recovered from a stolen grey Volkswagen Golf used during the incident. The vehicle was later located by police in Newport.

Investigators were able to track the movements of the car using GPS data, which showed its route between Bristol and Cardiff and back again on the day of the attack.

Police said the strength of the evidence led both men to enter guilty pleas.

Wounding

Karahan admitted offences including possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing a loaded shotgun in a public place, and wounding / inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Corbin admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possessing a loaded shotgun in a public place, and wounding / inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Karahan was sentenced to nine years and ten months in prison, while Corbin received a nine-year custodial sentence.

Det Supt O’Shea said the case should act as a warning to others.

“The use of firearms in South Wales is extremely rare. But when it does happen, we will relentlessly pursue those responsible using all our detective capability,” he said.

“I hope the sentences handed down send a clear message to those intent on bringing this sort of violence to our streets. We will pursue you with everything at our disposal and you will go to jail.”

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.