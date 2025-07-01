Britain should recognise Somaliland’s independence now, says community

Martin Shipton

Members of Wales’ 15,000-strong Somaliland community have backed a call for the UK to become the first nation in the world to recognise their homeland as an independent state.

They came together in Cardiff’s Channel View Leisure Centre for a conference to celebrate the east African country’s independence from Britain.

It joined a federation with the former Italian colony of Somalia in 1960, but reverted to a stand-alone country in 1994 after fighting a brutal civil war with the Somali dictator Siad Barre.

But despite impressing many observers by its commitment to the establishment of democratic structures, and a succession of peaceful transitions of power following elections, it has failed to gain international recognition. Meanwhile Somalia – which has such recognition – is a failed state largely run by a jihadist group known as Al-Shabaab.

People from Somaliland first settled in Wales in 1870, working in Cardiff docks.

Last week a report from the Westminster’s All party Parliamentary Group on Somaliland published a report calling on the UK to formally recognise Somaliland as an independent state.

The report said: “2025 marks 34 years since Somaliland reestablished its independence from Somalia, which is longer than it was united with Somalia for. Much has changed since 1991. “Somaliland has risen from the ashes of civil war and genocide, transforming itself into one of the most stable and democratic nations in Africa. Meanwhile, the Horn Of Africa has become more important than ever, and Britain’s rivals are gaining influence across the African continent.

“Britain must adapt to this changing world and reposition itself by recognising Somaliland. The arguments for recognising Somaliland originate from many different schools of thought ranging from the pragmatic acknowledgment of the region’s strategic importance to a more idealistic belief in the defence of democracy.

“In other words, the case for recognizing Somaliland makes sense whichever way you look at it – economically, strategically, or morally. Moreover, in an age where the electorate is becoming increasingly critical of foreign spending and diplomacy is becoming more overtly transactional, recognising Somaliland is a policy that would provide a good return on investment. Indeed, it is no coincidence that the Trump administration, with its ruthless cuts to government expenditure at home and abroad, is still considering greater engagement with Somaliland.

“But the UK should not simply follow the United States on this issue, rather it should lead the way. Britain has a historic relationship with Somaliland and unique authority to set the agenda as a result of its UN penholder status. The time to re-recognise Somaliland is now, and Britain is the right country to do it first. In a world that is more volatile than it was yesterday with challenges ranging from terrorism and autocracy to energy security and piracy, the UK needs all the partners it can get. An independent recognised Somaliland would be more than a partner to the UK. It would be a friend.”

Professor Eid Ali Ahmed, a veteran campaigner for Somaliland independence, attracted widespread applause when he said the UK should recognise Somaliland’s independence. He said: “Somaliland has a very long association with Britain and has fought in wars for Britain on a number of occasions. It’s right that the UK should recognise Somaliland’s independence first.”

Former Cardiff South and Penarth Labour MP, Home Office Minister and South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael, a longstanding supporter of Somaliland, said it might be more appropriate for the UK to be the second country to recognise the country’s independence, after a neighbouring country in Africa.

He said: “The lack of recognition for Somaliland is a real drag on the country, and it is remarkable that the economy and its continuing democracy have survived that drag on its opportunity and its development. So I’m very proud to continue to be a supporter, of Somaliland, and its independence,

“I believe that recognition can’t come too soon, that Britain should be standing ready to be the second to recognise, if the first recognition has to be from within the region. I would love Britain to take the step and recognise first, but I also recognise the international pressures that creates, partly because I laboured in the corridors of Westminster trying to make the case, and therefore I recognise how strong those obstacles are to overcome.

“There’s a recommendation in the road map, but those of course are backbench MPs who can take that step of making such a recommendation.

“One of the strongest supporters of Somaliland that we have is our own MP, here, Stephen Doughty, constrained from saying very much publicly now as a Minister of State with an enormous burden in office, working across Europe as well as across the world on many things. “Please don’t doubt Stephen’s continued interest and support for Somaliland, in private, and I’m sure that he will use his voice wherever he can. But it won’t be in public. That’s the way the ministerial office works, as I know from my own experience.”

The event also included a session in which young Somaliland women spoke of their pride in their dual Somaliland/Welsh heritage.

