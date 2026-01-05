Britain will turn a corner in 2026, vows Starmer

Speaking at a community centre in Reading, the Prime Minister made reference to the US operation in Venezuela over the weekend, but acknowledged people had other day-to-day priorities.

Sir Keir Starmer insisted Britain will turn a corner in 2026, as he made his first visit of the year to meet members of the public.

He said: “I always remind myself that for you and millions of people across this country, what matters more than anything is the cost of living.”

He added: “2026 is the year that we’re going to be turning a corner where – when we say we want national renewal of the country, and we do – it becomes a reality, and people begin to feel the difference in their pockets, in the ability to pay the bill.”

Sir Keir’s focus on the cost of living marks a change in emphasis, with Downing Street seeking to talk up its delivery of policies rather than making new announcements as Labour attempts to address its falling poll numbers.

In Reading on Monday, he told residents of Emmer Green that Labour had frozen rail fares for the first time in 30 years, taken £150 off energy bills and – to applause from the audience – was expanding free childcare provision.

He then spoke with residents, including a child who had drawn a picture of him, and watched a group of children play table football, reminding them: “No spinning.”