Britain will turn a corner in 2026, vows Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer insisted Britain will turn a corner in 2026, as he made his first visit of the year to meet members of the public.
Speaking at a community centre in Reading, the Prime Minister made reference to the US operation in Venezuela over the weekend, but acknowledged people had other day-to-day priorities.
He said: “I always remind myself that for you and millions of people across this country, what matters more than anything is the cost of living.”
He added: “2026 is the year that we’re going to be turning a corner where – when we say we want national renewal of the country, and we do – it becomes a reality, and people begin to feel the difference in their pockets, in the ability to pay the bill.”
Sir Keir’s focus on the cost of living marks a change in emphasis, with Downing Street seeking to talk up its delivery of policies rather than making new announcements as Labour attempts to address its falling poll numbers.
In Reading on Monday, he told residents of Emmer Green that Labour had frozen rail fares for the first time in 30 years, taken £150 off energy bills and – to applause from the audience – was expanding free childcare provision.
He then spoke with residents, including a child who had drawn a picture of him, and watched a group of children play table football, reminding them: “No spinning.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Two hiuge problems says you don’t. Brexit and Trump.
Yep. And don’t forget distraction Garage and his band harping on about the boats. Cost of living crisis, NHS and the economy is what the government needs to be focused on. Are they though?
There is also the issue over the complete lack of interest by the British people in the economy / reducing poverty levels – which is too big a challenge for any politician.
Mature economies such as France would never let a major organisation pay poverty wages; let this is acceptable in UK, the media never mentions and shareholders enjoy the profits while children are fed from foodbanks and parents have to turn-up for work even if sick as British Airways will not pay sick pay https://www.unitetheunion.org/news-events/news/2025/december/british-airways-cleaners-at-heathrow-to-strike-over-low-pay-this-christmas
Can you turn a corner sharply down?
Turning the corner……. into a dark alley full of potholes and obstacles. Man is a dangerous dreamer. Saying stuff doesn’t make it happen, he and his team should try some real effort once in a while.