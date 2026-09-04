Britain’s commitment to Falkland Islands ‘absolute and unshakeable’ – Streeting

Rob Freeman, Sophie Wingate and Helen Corbett, Press Association Political Staff

Britain’s commitment to the Falkland Islands is “absolute and unshakeable” the Defence Secretary has said after Argentinian President Javier Milei said his country needed to take them back.

In a national address Mr Milei reiterated the country’s claim on the islands and said he would introduce sanctions on any oil companies working in the area.

The renewed tensions over the British overseas territory came after President Donald Trump hinted the US would not help the UK in a future Falklands conflict.

But following the speech, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting wrote on social media: “Milei’s statement overnight tells us more about domestic politics in Argentina than it does about the Falkland Islands.

“The Falklands are British because Falkland Islanders choose to be British. Our commitment to the Falklands is absolute and unshakeable.”

In a 2013 referendum, the Falkland Islanders voted overwhelmingly to remain a British overseas territory, with 99.8% voting in favour and just three votes against.

Although the US is formally neutral, Washington provided support for Britain’s campaign to retake the islands after the Argentinian invasion in 1982.

It sparked the Falklands War which saw 255 British service deaths in just over 70 bloody days. It also led to the deaths of 655 Argentinians and three Falkland Islanders.

In his speech, Mr Milei said: “I want to be quite clear with everybody. The Falklands are Argentinian. Historically and legally.

“There can be no argument. They are part of the Argentine territory.

“The islanders on their usurped territory do not have a legitimate right to self-determination and any argument on any such self-determination is invalid.”

He said the UK was facing “multiple crises on multiple fronts” and said he would sign decrees to introduce sanctions against any companies working on oil production in the area.

Mr Milei declared the Sea Lion oilfield, owned by an Israeli and a British firm where production is expected to begin in 2028, a “clear and present danger” to the country’s claims.

“If we do not act swiftly in a few months, they will have the material capacity to access the oil that lies underneath our sea. Something that has never happened before,” he said.

Announcing plans for a naval base in Tierre del Fuego in the south of Argentina, he said Mr Trump and the US was “assessing their historical position in regard to the Falklands”.

“That is not empty words as they understand that Argentina is a reliable partner and a valuable ally for decades to come,” he said.

“Our role and relevance as a country in the world has changed dramatically.

“The Falklands are our future – we need to recover these islands which are nationally relevant. There is no other path forward.

“It is the best way of paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for this cause. It is our obligation as a nation to honour their memory.”

The US president on Thursday suggested he would not back the UK in a fight over the territory.

Asked in an interview if he would “come to the aid” of the UK, the US president told GB News: “Well look, I was there when they had the first war.

“That was a long time ago and I watched it so carefully, and you comported yourselves very well.

“You took it back pretty strongly, but it’s a long way away. That’s a big trip, it’s a long way.

“So, your country’s not doing well. Don’t forget, you get a big percentage of your oil from the Strait of Hormuz, and you weren’t there to help me.

“Your country was not there to help me. We didn’t need help, but I did ask Nato, and I asked your former leader, ‘why didn’t you send a couple of ships?’.

“He said we don’t have any, and it was pretty sad, the whole thing. So Nato was not there, even though they get – most of those countries get – a big portion of their oil from there. So we’re doing that by ourselves.”

Sarah Rogers, a senior official in the US State Department, wrote on X that “exciting things are happening in the Western Hemisphere” alongside a photo of her and Mr Milei ahead of his speech.

Downing Street said earlier this week that the UK’s position on the Falklands was “long-standing and unwavering”.

“Sovereignty rests with the UK, and the islanders’ right to self-determination is paramount.

“The UK’s position is clear. The islanders have repeatedly expressed their wish to remain a British overseas territory.”

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