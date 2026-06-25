Britain’s electricity grid operator issues system warning due to heatwave

Anna Wise, Press Association Business Reporter

Britain’s electricity grid operator has issued an industry warning that the power supply could be squeezed on Wednesday evening as extreme heat puts pressure on the system.

It marks a rare summer call out for more power from the National Energy System Operator (Neso) as the country braces for record-breaking temperatures.

Neso, the body which is tasked with making sure the supply of electricity matches demand for it, said it had issued a so-called electricity margin notice.

This sends a message to the electricity market to ask for more capacity to be made available, allowing for production to increase if necessary.

The notices are more typically sent during winter when demand for heating is higher.

A spokesman for Neso said: “Our forecasts are showing tight margins on the electricity system for tomorrow evening.

“This is due to the impact of extremely high temperatures affecting Great Britain and the continent and low wind.”

Neso said it was a “routine tool” and stressed that it “does not mean electricity supply is at risk”.

The notice is in effect for the period between 7pm and 10pm on Wednesday.

Temperatures could hit 40C on Wednesday and Thursday in some parts of England and Wales as a “heat-dome” settling over western Europe has brought extreme conditions across the continent.

The extreme heat can put pressure on the electricity system by making processes less efficient, including nuclear power plants, gas stations and water cooling systems.

It also means people are using more electricity for fans and air conditioning to keep cool.