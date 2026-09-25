British Council CEO meets First Minister to discuss Wales’ international ambitions

Nation Cymru staff

The British Council’s Chief Executive, Scott McDonald, has met with the First Minister of Wales, Rhun ap Iorwerth, in Cardiff to explore what more the organisation can do in and for Wales.

Together they discussed the British Council’s work in Wales, including creating global partnership opportunities for Welsh schools, colleges and universities, and supporting Welsh festivals, artists and cultural organisations to engage internationally.

This includes helping the Welsh higher education sector to attract overseas students and build transnational education and research partnerships, as well as bringing international decision-makers, professionals and cultural practitioners to Wales to share knowledge and connect with their Welsh counterparts.

The pair also covered the wide-ranging work the British Council does globally to build connections, understanding and trust between Wales and the world.

This ranges from maintaining Wales’ cultural links with Patagonia through the Welsh Language Project, to supporting an extensive network of international Welsh alumni, and promoting the Welsh language and Wales’ unique cultural identity around the world.

The First Minister shared more about his own government’s international priorities, including a new international strategy for Wales. In light of the British Council’s global network and longstanding commitment to supporting international exchange, the parties discussed how it might work alongside the Welsh Government to support those ambitions.

As the British Council prepares to become the National Agency for Erasmus+, the First Minister reiterated his support for the programme.

Both Mr. McDonald and the First Minister expressed a commitment to work together to maximise the programme’s impact across Wales.

The British Council’s work in and for Wales builds on the organisation’s wider mission, supporting peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide.

Scott McDonald, Chief Executive, British Council, said of the meeting: “Looking ahead at the First Minister’s ambition to be Wales’ most outward-looking government, the British Council stands ready to play its part.

“We are excited at the prospect of using our global network and our expertise across arts, education and language to help deliver on those laudable objectives.”

“The British Council has been in Wales for more than 80 years and, as we welcome in a new Director, will continue in its mission to connect Wales to the world.”

First Minister, Rhun ap Iorwerth, added: “This new Welsh Government has an internationalist vision and an ambition to take Wales’s international relations to a new level.

“We look forward to working with the British Council to create opportunities for our learners, artists, researchers and institutions to collaborate internationally and showcase Wales on the world stage.”

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