British Palestinians ‘disgusted’ by Trump’s suggested US takeover of Gaza

British Palestinians have said they are “disgusted” by President Donald Trump’s suggestion the US could take ownership of the Gaza Strip.

Mr Trump on Tuesday said he does not “think people should be going back” to Gaza and proposed the US turn the territory into “the Riviera of the Middle East” in which the “world’s people” – including Palestinians – would live.

Ghassan Ghaben, a 34-year-old campaigner from Gaza living in Manchester, described President Trump’s proposal as “dehumanising”.

“If Donald Trump really cares about the Palestinians that much, he should be calling for the return of refugees from Gaza to their homes,” Mr Ghaben told the PA news agency.

“The whole scene yesterday (Tuesday) was the most outrageous – I felt disgusted.

“He’s talking about the Palestinians as though they are nothing.

“This is just further dehumanisation.”

Rebuild their lives

Mr Ghaben, who has lost more than 60 family members and friends, during the last 15 months of fighting, said Palestinians deserve to rebuild their lives in peace.

“Our families want to be in their homeland – they want to rebuild and they want to live in dignity,” he said.

“The international community should be calling for the rebuilding of Gaza.

“They need to condemn all those plans that have been announced by President Trump and take immediate steps.”

Scary

Mohammed Ghalayini, a scientist from Gaza city living in Manchester, described Mr Trump’s suggestions as “very scary”.

“If the last 15 months have shown us anything, it’s that the regard for international law is at an all-time low, and this suggestion that the US would occupy and take over Gaza for Israel’s benefit, ultimately, is just another demonstration of that,” Mr Ghalayini told PA.

“It’s very scary, my friends, family and community in Palestine who are there now are facing a horrific situation.”

The 45-year-old, who lived in Gaza from the age of nine to 25, says the US occupation of Gaza would mean more suffering for Palestinians.

“You kind of wonder whether there are any grown-ups in the room that can step in, because it feels like most of the world is happy to pander to Trump to get their interests served,” he said.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said that Palestinians “must be allowed home”.

“They must be allowed to rebuild, and we should be with them in that rebuild on the way to a two-state solution,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

