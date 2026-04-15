British reality star joins football hall of fame event in honour of father

A British reality star has been announced by Newport County AFC to join their Hall of Fame event. Calum Best will attend the event which will be held at the Celtic Manor Resort on Sunday 3rd May.

Calum’s father, George Best, goes down in history as one of the greatest football legends, so he knows full well the impact that the sport has, both on and off the field. Recently, he curated the international exhibition “George Best: 20 Years of Immortal Legacy,” honoring his father’s enduring impact on the sport. He has also recently extended into sports management as the Chairman of Dorking Wanderers Women’s FC.

Calum has a long-standing commitment to charity work, which include being a patron for NACOA (The National Association for Children of Alcoholics), drawing from his own personal experience, and uses his platforms positively to raise awareness. In 2024 and 2025, Calum continued this work through the Chasing Yesterday campaign, which raises funds to support children currently living in alcoholic households. This year, his awareness and fundraising efforts have expanded into cancer awareness, following his mother’s recent diagnosis.

Calum is a fantastic speaker who does so much for the community, and now, he’ll be joining more than 350 people in a room at the prestigious Celtic Manor Resort to honour County’s legends in an exclusive Q&A.

Those being honoured during the event include:

Allen Wood – Allen made his debut for Newport County in April 1966 and played until the early 1970s, making 183 appearances in total. After retiring, he remained involved with the club as part of the coaching staff and went on to coach manager Michael Flynn as he progressed through the ranks.

John Aldridge – John signed for Newport County in May 1979, aged 20. During his first season, he scored 14 goals in 38 appearances, helping the club win the Welsh Cup and secure promotion to the Third Division. He remained with County until 1984 before signing for Oxford United and later representing Liverpool, where he won the league and FA Cup double.

Colin Addison – Former manager Colin Addison enjoyed two memorable spells at Newport County, first guiding the club through the famous ‘Great Escape’ in 1976-77 and later leading the side during the 1982-83 campaign. Widely respected across the game, he remained a familiar face at Rodney Parade for many years, continuing to support the club both on and off the pitch.

Padraig Amond – Playing for Newport County between 2017 and 2021, Padraig is remembered for a number of historic moments. During the 2018-19 season, he was named Player of the Year after scoring 24 goals.

Mark Kendall – Mark began his career with Tottenham Hotspur as a 16-year-old before joining Newport County in 1980. He became one of the club’s most highly regarded goalkeepers, playing a key role in the Welsh Cup success and the run to the European Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-finals. A club-record signing at £45,000 in September 1980, he featured during one of the most successful periods in the club’s history. Mark sadly passed away at the age of 49, but his legacy lives on.

Scot Bennett – Initially joining on loan in October 2015, Scot signed permanently in June 2016. The midfielder went on to make 367 appearances, playing a significant role in the club’s journey over several seasons.

Tim Harris – A pivotal figure in the club’s history, Tim was part of the backroom team that achieved promotion to the Football League in 2013. He also enjoyed a distinguished playing career as a goalkeeper in the late 1970s. Later, he returned to Newport County as general manager alongside Dean Holdsworth, helping guide the club during the 2009-10 Conference Premier campaign.

Len Ashurst – Former manager Len Ashurst led Newport County through one of the most successful periods in its history. Under his leadership, the club earned promotion from the Fourth Division, won the Welsh Cup for the first time and reached the European Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-finals in 1981.

Graham Rogers – Graham began his career as a defender with Newport County during the 1974-75 season. After spells with other clubs, he returned in 1985 and later took charge as manager from 1993 to 1996.

Gary Warren – Gary made an immediate impact after joining Newport County, quickly becoming club captain. He played a key role in the 2009-10 season as County were crowned Conference South champions with a record 103 points, earning Player of the Year honours. In May 2012, he also led the team out at Wembley for the FA Trophy final.

Event details

The Hall of Fame will take place in the Carnarfon Suite at the Celtic Manor Resort, starting from 6:30pm. Evening sponsors will be able to access the event from 5:30pm with an exclusive pre-event. The black-tie event promises to be a memorable date in the diary for the club, with a spotlight on past and present legends, as well as live entertainment and well-known guest speakers.

A full list of guest speakers and sponsors will also be announced soon.

Tickets are available to purchase now via https://newport-county.fango.co.uk/order/4Dek5KMy3RxD3Ax0JWwp