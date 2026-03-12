British Sign Language given enhanced status in Wales

Martin Shipton

Members of the Deaf community in Wales are celebrating the passing of a landmark Bill by the Senedd that will greatly enhance the status of British Sign Language.

The BSL Wales Consortium issued a statement that said: “Today marks a historic milestone for Deaf British Sign Language (BSL) signers across Wales. The passing of the British Sign Language (Wales) Bill ensures that the distinct language and culture of BSL signers is recognised. The Welsh Government is now required to take action to address the long-standing inequalities that our community experiences.

“For too long, BSL signers have had to navigate inaccessible public services every day; they have had their language needs denied across healthcare, education, transport, and more. The Bill’s passing is a critical step in the right direction to address this. The experience and expectations of Deaf BSL signers can be central to how we improve public services across Wales. We want to have a real say over the decisions that affect our lives.

“This Bill is the result of years of campaigning by the Deaf community, and its passage is thanks to cross-party support and recognition of its importance. Thank you to everyone who has got us here; all the campaigners, organisations and supporters in the Senedd, in particular Mark Isherwood MS, who has led the Bill and been a tireless advocate for the Deaf community within the Senedd.”

Earlier Mr Isherwood, a Welsh Conservative regional MS for Wales, told the Senedd: “This British Sign Language (Wales) Bill has been a long time in the making, shaped by persistence and steady progress over several years. The journey for me, as I mentioned last week, began in October 2018, when delegates and deaf community members at the north Wales Lend Me Your Ears conference came together to call for dedicated British Sign Language legislation in Wales.

“That momentum continued in February 2021, when the Senedd voted to note my proposal for a Bill aimed at promoting the use of BSL and strengthening access to education and public services through the language. That vote sent a clear message: there was strong cross-party support for this ambition.

“During this Senedd term, in late 2022, Members once again endorsed the principle of a proposed BSL (Wales) Bill, reaffirming the earlier commitment. Then, after being successful in the Member’s Bill ballot, the Senedd voted in June 2024 to allow me to bring this legislation forward.

“British Sign Language is fundamental to communication and inclusion in everyday life. For many deaf people, it is not simply a means of communication, but their first language, the primary way they express themselves, connect with others and access the services they rely upon. BSL also plays a vital role in bringing deaf and hearing communities together, helping to remove barriers and foster greater understanding.

“And yet, too often, deaf people are still prevented from accessing essential public services because those services are not available in the language they use every day. This Bill, therefore, will put in place a framework to help ensure that this position changes. This is, without doubt, the most progressive BSL legislation in the UK, and, once implemented, will firmly place Wales as a leading nation in how BSL policy is designed and delivered for the benefit of the deaf community.”

Improvements

Mr Isherwood went on to outline the improvements that would now be made: “In order to fulfil their duty to promote and facilitate BSL, Welsh Ministers must prepare and publish a BSL strategy. This will provide the national vision badly needed. Specified listed public bodies, including all local health boards and local authorities, must prepare and publish BSL plans, describing how they intend to promote and facilitate the use of BSL. This builds upon the national strategy and ensures that those local plans are delivered by the people who understand their local needs.

“Most importantly, alongside these duties, the Bill makes it a requirement that the deaf community is involved in developing the national strategy and the BSL plans from the start, and throughout the process, not just consulted on them. This is a huge step forward, and one that is vital for the successful delivery of the Bill’s aims. For the first time, Wales will have a statutory BSL adviser, a role now set out in law, supported by an assisting BSL panel. Another essential part of the Bill that will help ensure that the voices of the deaf community are heard and continue to be heard.

“This legislation is vital. The importance of the legislation is highlighted by the overwhelming support I’ve received from Members across the Chamber, from Government and from the wider community. It has been my honour to bring forward this Bill, and I ask Members to continue their support and vote for the Bill to be passed by this Senedd today.”